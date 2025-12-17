INVENTIVA: Inventiva to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Daix) ("Inventiva" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), today announced that CEO Andrew Obenshain has been invited to present a corporate overview, and will engage with Inventiva's leadership team in investor meetings, at the upcoming 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference is being held on January 12-15, 2026 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, California.

Inventiva leadership is also scheduling one-on-one meetings Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

The presentation details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: 9:00am - 9:40am (PST)

Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, California

Live and replay link : https://inventivapharma.com/investors/investor-presentations/

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris

Contacts

Inventiva



Pascaline Clerc

EVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs

media@inventivapharma.com (mailto:media@inventivapharma.com)

+1 202 499 8937 ICR Healthcare

Alexis Feinberg

Media Relations

inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com

+1 203 939 2225



ICR Healthcare

Patricia L. Bank

Investor Relations

patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com (mailto:patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com)

+1 415 513 1284

