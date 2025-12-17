The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 33 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251217325164/en/

Jones Day's 2026 new partners

"This class of new partners once again reflects Jones Day's ability to provide our valued clients the guidance and legal solutions for their most complex business challenges across the globe," said Gregory M. Shumaker, the Firm's Managing Partner.

The full announcement is also available on Jones Day's website. The list follows:

Jérémy Attali, Investigations White Collar Defense, Paris

TJ Auner, Business Tort Litigation, Los Angeles

Artur Badra, Corporate, São Paulo

Connor J. Baer, Business Tort Litigation, Pittsburgh

Anna C. Bretting, Business Restructuring Reorganization, Munich

Andrew M. Butler, Business Restructuring Reorganization, New York

T. Kaitlin Crowder, Intellectual Property, Cleveland

Mark G. Davies, Real Estate, London

Brittany A. DePeder, Financial Markets, Columbus

Ross D'Lima, Corporate, London

Ryan T. Drzemiecki, Corporate, Pittsburgh

Tito Escobar, Real Estate, New York

Julia V.S. Feldman, Corporate, New York

Robert J. Harris, Corporate, London

Nicholas Hodges, Business Tort Litigation, San Diego

Jeffrey A. Kaplan Jr., Business Tort Litigation, Atlanta

Jeremy R. Kauffman, Business Tort Litigation, Los Angeles

Susan E. Kessler, Financial Markets, Pittsburgh

Mary E. Kubiuk, Financial Markets, Atlanta

Barry Lai, Global Disputes, Taipei

Krista N. Mancini, Financial Markets, Miami

Lauren S. Moses, Tax, Melbourne

Caroline D. Murray, Business Tort Litigation, Los Angeles

Zack Oswald, Corporate, Singapore

Sid Pepels, Business Restructuring Reorganization, Amsterdam

Isel M. Perez, Business Restructuring Reorganization, Miami

William T. Sinchuk, Corporate, New York

David Kenneth Suska, Issues Appeals, Detroit

Margaret Toohey Fulton, Global Disputes, Cleveland

Kelly Ozurovich Watne, Business Tort Litigation, Los Angeles

Chloe C. West, Corporate, London

Kevin M. Wilcock, Antitrust Competition Law, Düsseldorf

Wenhua Yu, Intellectual Property, San Diego

Jones Day is a global law firm with 2,500 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251217325164/en/

Contacts:

Dave Petrou

Senior Manager, Global Public Relations

JONES DAY One Firm Worldwide?

drpetrou@jonesday.com