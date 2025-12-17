The global law firm Jones Day has announced that the following 33 lawyers listed below will be admitted to the Firm's partnership effective January 1, 2026.
"This class of new partners once again reflects Jones Day's ability to provide our valued clients the guidance and legal solutions for their most complex business challenges across the globe," said Gregory M. Shumaker, the Firm's Managing Partner.
Jérémy Attali, Investigations White Collar Defense, Paris
TJ Auner, Business Tort Litigation, Los Angeles
Artur Badra, Corporate, São Paulo
Connor J. Baer, Business Tort Litigation, Pittsburgh
Anna C. Bretting, Business Restructuring Reorganization, Munich
Andrew M. Butler, Business Restructuring Reorganization, New York
T. Kaitlin Crowder, Intellectual Property, Cleveland
Mark G. Davies, Real Estate, London
Brittany A. DePeder, Financial Markets, Columbus
Ross D'Lima, Corporate, London
Ryan T. Drzemiecki, Corporate, Pittsburgh
Tito Escobar, Real Estate, New York
Julia V.S. Feldman, Corporate, New York
Robert J. Harris, Corporate, London
Nicholas Hodges, Business Tort Litigation, San Diego
Jeffrey A. Kaplan Jr., Business Tort Litigation, Atlanta
Jeremy R. Kauffman, Business Tort Litigation, Los Angeles
Susan E. Kessler, Financial Markets, Pittsburgh
Mary E. Kubiuk, Financial Markets, Atlanta
Barry Lai, Global Disputes, Taipei
Krista N. Mancini, Financial Markets, Miami
Lauren S. Moses, Tax, Melbourne
Caroline D. Murray, Business Tort Litigation, Los Angeles
Zack Oswald, Corporate, Singapore
Sid Pepels, Business Restructuring Reorganization, Amsterdam
Isel M. Perez, Business Restructuring Reorganization, Miami
William T. Sinchuk, Corporate, New York
David Kenneth Suska, Issues Appeals, Detroit
Margaret Toohey Fulton, Global Disputes, Cleveland
Kelly Ozurovich Watne, Business Tort Litigation, Los Angeles
Chloe C. West, Corporate, London
Kevin M. Wilcock, Antitrust Competition Law, Düsseldorf
Wenhua Yu, Intellectual Property, San Diego
Jones Day is a global law firm with 2,500 lawyers in 40 offices across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by: a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
