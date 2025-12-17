Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
17.12.25 | 21:14
20,475 Euro
+2,55 % +0,509
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THE MOSAIC COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,84521,26522:57
20,41020,53522:00
ACCESS Newswire
17.12.2025 22:26 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Provides Update on Esterhazy Incident

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today provided an update on the tragic incident that led to the loss of an employee following a ground fall at its Esterhazy K3 site.

"Our thoughts are with the individual's loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy", said Bruce Bodine, CEO of The Mosaic Company. "At Mosaic, we are steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards across our operations. The health and well-being of our employees remain our top priority."

Mosaic is providing support to the family of the deceased worker and to workers at the Esterhazy facility.

Regulatory authorities have completed their review of the site following the incident. Operations are scheduled to safely resume tomorrow.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4282 jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

Joan Tong, 863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing of resumption of operations at the Esterhazy K3 site. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, unknown operational challenges and other risks described in Mosaic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mosaic undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



Related Documents:
  • mosaicprovidesupdateonesterhazyincidenten


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/mosaic-provides-update-on-esterhazy-incident-1118800

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.