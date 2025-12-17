ProsperOps Achieves Microsoft Azure IP Co-Sell Status

Azure Customers Can Now Burn Down Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment Credits While Optimizing Cloud Costs with ProsperOps

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / ProsperOps, a leading multi-cloud FinOps automation platform, today announced it has achieved Microsoft Azure IP Co-Sell status. As a result, organizations procuring ProsperOps through the Azure Marketplace can streamline billing and now apply purchases toward their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACCs), along with other benefits.

Streamlined billing and MACC burndown

Organizations often have Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACCs) that provide discounts on Microsoft products in exchange for agreeing to meet a spend threshold over time. By achieving the Microsoft IP Co-Sell status, Azure customers who procure ProsperOps through the Azure Marketplace can apply those purchases toward this threshold while streamlining procurement and deriving greater financial value from their Azure investments.

Expanded Opportunities through Microsoft partnership

The purpose of Microsoft's IP Co-Sell Program is to enable Microsoft and vendors to provide solutions in a collaborative selling model to drive mutual customer success. With this designation, ProsperOps works more closely with Microsoft teams and partners around the globe to provide tailored cost optimization solutions for customers. This allows organizations to further accelerate workloads and innovate on Azure.

Better-together cloud cost optimization

Together, Microsoft and ProsperOps enable organizations on Azure to continuously optimize their cloud spend. ProsperOps Autonomous Discount Management (ADM) uses intelligent automation to manage Azure Reservations and Savings Plans for Compute and adjusts commitments to changes in usage. Its algorithms implement sophisticated rate optimization techniques to maximize savings and flexibility.

"Achieving Azure IP Co-Sell status is an exciting milestone for ProsperOps," said Joe Benincasa, Director of Product Management at ProsperOps. "Our customers prefer solutions that integrate into their financial and operational workflows on Azure. Now, customers can count ProsperOps transactions on Azure Marketplace toward their MACC credits."

About ProsperOps

ProsperOps is the leading FinOps Automation Platform for cloud cost optimization on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Eliminating waste and achieving cost savings goals is challenging when cloud usage is elastic but commitments are inelastic. Founded in 2018, ProsperOps automates and synchronizes rate optimizations with workload optimizations, eliminating waste, reducing costs and risk, and improving efficiency for FinOps teams. Customers achieve world-class Effective Savings Rates, lower Commitment Lock-In Risk, and maximize flexibility with ProsperOps' intelligent algorithms.

ProsperOps is a founding member of the FinOps Foundation, a FinOps-certified platform, Google Advantage Partner, AWS Cloud Management Tool Competency & ISV-Accelerate Partner, Microsoft ISV Success Partner, and 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing.

