Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Universal Limousine and Transportation Co. Inc., a trusted name in luxury ground transportation since 1993, has announced the launch of its redesigned website, https://universallimo.com, alongside a significant expansion of its service area outside Sacramento to include Northern California's growing transportation needs.

A New Digital Gateway for Clients

The updated website introduces a cleaner interface, faster booking functionality, and easier access to service options. Built with mobile responsiveness in mind, it caters to modern users who expect efficiency and clarity. Whether scheduling executive travel or coordinating group transportation in Sacramento and Northern California, the platform gives clients streamlined control while reflecting the company's professional standards and client-first mindset.





Universal Limousine and Transportation Co. Inc. Launches New Website and Enlarges Service Across Northern California



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/278402_figure1.png

Expanding Access, Maintaining Precision

With its latest expansion, Universal Limousine is now available to clients across Northern California. This broader coverage is a response to rising demand for premium transportation solutions throughout the region-from business hubs to wedding venues, airports to concert grounds. The move enhances regional mobility while maintaining the high standards the company is known for in Sacramento.

Versatile Fleet for Any Group Size or Event

The company's vehicle lineup supports a wide range of passenger needs. Individual and small-group travelers can select from refined options such as the Volvo S90 or Cadillac XTS. Larger parties benefit from the capacity of Mercedes Sprinter vans, Grech minibuses, and full-size coaches. Between luxury SUVs like the Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon, and executive-ready shuttle options, the fleet balances sophistication with functionality-ideal for everything from government transportation to celebratory events.

Aligning Technology with Tradition

"This is more than a website launch-it's a reflection of how we continue to evolve with our clients," said Marc Sievers of Universal Limousine & Transportation Co. Inc. "We've built decades of trust in Sacramento. Extending our service area while enhancing digital access is a natural progression that aligns with both current expectations and our founding principles."





Universal Limousine and Transportation Co. Inc. has announced the launch of its redesigned website



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/278402_figure2.jpg

Serving Sacramento and Beyond

Universal Limousine's services include airport transfers, hourly car service, special event transportation, roadshows, and group charters. Clients frequently rely on the company for wedding limousines, prom and graduation packages, sporting event shuttles, and private city or wine tours. The company's reputation for limousine service in Sacramento is rooted in punctuality, discretion, and attention to detail-values now being shared with clients across Northern California.

Industry Influence and Global Reach

As a founding member of the National Limousine Association and a contributor to the Greater California Livery Association, Universal Limousine plays an active role in shaping transportation policy and best practices. Its network of global affiliates further enables international coordination, ensuring consistent service standards for clients traveling outside state or national lines.

A Legacy Built on Reliability

Since its founding over three decades ago, Universal Limousine has stayed focused on safety, reliability, and professionalism. Its success has been defined not only by premium vehicles but by a commitment to integrity and personalized client care. As its footprint grows, these values remain unchanged.

About Universal Limousine and Transportation Co., Inc.

Established in 1993, Universal Limousine and Transportation Co. Inc. offers executive and special event transportation services in Sacramento and across Northern California. The company is known for its professional chauffeurs, meticulously maintained fleet, and longstanding industry leadership.

reservations@universallimo.com

