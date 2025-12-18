Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - DiagnosTear Technologies Inc. (CSE: DTR) (FSE: X8F) ("DiagnosTear" or the "Company"), a leader in rapid eye based diagnostic technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a non-binding term sheet with Sheba Impact, the Technology Transfer office ("TTO") of Sheba Medical Center ("Sheba MC"), Israel's largest hospital and one of the world's most innovative clinical research institutions, and with Ramot, the TTO of Tel Aviv University ("TAU"), Israel's largest University.

The term sheet outlines the intention of DiagnosTear to exclusively license the technology co-developed at Sheba Medical Center and TAU, under terms to be finalized in a definitive agreement. The technology, named "CLARIFY", is an imaging platform designed to perform blood counts and analyze blood related parameters directly through imaging of the blood vessels in the eye surface.

The CLARIFY technology was developed by Prof. Haim Suchowski at TAU, and Prof. Ygal Rotenstreich at Sheba MC, who first demonstrated the feasibility of scleral vascular imaging in an Israeli space mission focused on non-invasive blood assessment in microgravity. Based on these pioneering scientific achievements, DiagnosTear aims to advance the technology into a clinically validated, commercially ready solution. The CLARIFY technology leverages spectral imaging of the scleral vasculature and together with proprietary algorithms will be developed to measure blood components such as red blood cells, white blood cells, hemoglobin-related indicators, and inflammatory signatures, without the need for a traditional blood draw. The goal is to provide rapid, painless, and accessible diagnostics for chronic care, emergency settings and other uses.

"This potential collaboration represents a major step in bringing CLARIFY closer to patients," said Dr. Shimon Gross, CEO of DiagnosTear. "Sheba MC and TAU are ranked in the world's top respected clinical research hubs.1 Working together will allow us to accelerate clinical evaluation of this novel technology and explore its potential to transform routine patient care. This exciting opportunity is well aligned and synergistic with the markets, users and the regulatory requirements in which the company is operating in."

Under the provisions of the term sheet, the parties intend to finalize a comprehensive research and licensing agreement that will include a structured clinical development plan and defined pathways for product evaluation and future commercialization. The term sheet is non-binding and serves as a framework for formalizing the definitive agreement.

"We believe CLARIFY has the potential to redefine how frequent blood monitoring is performed," added Dr. Avital Beck, Business Development Manager at DiagnosTear. "A needle free, rapid, and accurate method could significantly improve both patient comfort and clinical decision making."

The Company will provide additional updates once definitive license agreement is signed and later, as key milestones will be achieved.

About DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.

DiagnosTear is a pioneering medical diagnostics company developing rapid, point-of-care, multi-parameter tests for ocular conditions. By leveraging the unique diagnostic potential of tear and scleral imaging, the Company provides easy-to-use solutions that help clinicians detect and differentiate Dry Eye, Red Eye, and blood-related conditions with speed and accuracy. With a global vision and a commitment to clinical excellence, DiagnosTear is transforming the landscape of ophthalmic and non-invasive diagnostics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: that the definitive agreement with Sheba MC and TAU will not be entered into, the terms of the definitive agreement may not be commercially reasonable to the Company, due diligence on the CLARIFY platform being unsatisfactory to the Company, the Company not receiving required approvals necessary to complete the planned collaboration, the CLARIFY technology failing to deliver expected results given its developmental nature and other factors beyond the control of the Company.

