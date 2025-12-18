WSB Global, LLC: WallStreetBets Live Announces First Ever Convention: "Where Degens Meet Davos"

The internet's most influential retail trading community and disruptive thought leaders brings its massive global audience offline for a three-day collision of culture, capital, and calculated chaos in Miami.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 17, 2025 / WallStreetBets, the community that bent the arc of modern finance, will host its first-ever live convention January 28-30, 2026 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The event is designed to be the most consequential gathering of retail traders, builders, content creators and industry heavyweights in the history of the movement.

This isn't another conference. It's a convergence.

"Social media gave millions of people a seat at the table," said Jaime Rogozinski, founder of WallStreetBets. "At this point, we're gonna need a bigger boat. Every cycle has its noise. This cycle is particularly loud and we're here to amplify the signal. When you put the right people in the same room, people with real track records and not just X (formally Twitter) threads, things happen. Industries shift. That's not speculation. It's documented history."

A Stage Where History Has a Habit of Repeating Itself

WallStreetBets Live is produced in partnership with veteran event architect Moe Levin, whose conferences have earned a reputation for what insiders often call "the serendipity machine" from a tendency to place future industry-defining figures in the same room before the rest of the world knows their names.

Past attendees at Levin's events include the founders of Binance, Litecoin, and Tether, each networking on his stages before becoming household names. Most notably, Ethereum was publicly unveiled at a Miami conference he produced in January 2014.

The combined track record speaks for itself: more than $568B in market capitalization has emerged from companies first connected on these stages, alongside $764M in documented investments directly traced to relationships formed at these gatherings.

"We've seen what happens when the right speakers meet the right audience at exactly the right moment," said Levin. "Now imagine that dynamic, supercharged by the most engaged, motivated and disruptive community on the internet standing alongside accomplished and established leaders on the same team. We expect more than merely accelerating the industry. We're expecting to change it."

The Lineup: Builders, Leaders, Disruptors. Not Performers

WallStreetBets Live features a roster designed for substance over spectacle: creators who built real audiences, founders who shipped real products, and voices that didn't just comment on markets but helped shape them.

Programming spans three days of main-stage conversations, builder labs, live product moments, and critical discussions on the platforms, policies, and power structures shaping how communities organize, communicate, and create change. Expect fewer recycled talking points and more moments that people will reference later as "the first time they heard it." After-hours networking will unfold in a way Miami has quietly perfected.

5,000 Tickets. 20+ Million Members. Do the Math.

With limited capacity and a community measured in the tens of millions, organizers expect demand to significantly outpace supply.

"If you've ever watched a major shift unfold from the sidelines and thought, 'I should have been in that room,'" Rogozinski added, "this is that room."

Event Details

• Dates: January 28-30, 2026

• Location: Miami Beach Convention Center, Grand Ballroom

• Tickets & Information: https://wsblive.com

• Media & General Inquiries: wsblive@wallstreetbets.net

