Kia Corporation: Kia PV5 Earns Global Recognition Across Performance, Safety, Design and Innovation in 2025

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kia PV5, the brand's first all-electric Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV), is building one of the most comprehensive global award records ever achieved by a first-generation model, confirming Kia's competitiveness in the traditional light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment from its very first year on the market.

Since its global debut, the PV5 has earned major international accolades spanning performance, safety, design, family usability and long-distance capability. Together, these recognitions underscore not only the strength of the product itself, but also the market relevance of Kia's PBV strategy-rooted in customer insight, practical usability and decades of commercial-vehicle experience.

"The momentum behind the PV5 reflects Kia's long-term commitment to redefining purpose-built mobility," said Sangdae Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of PBV Business Division, Kia Corporation. "By combining modular design, electrification and a scalable PBV ecosystem, we aim to create lasting value for businesses, cities and individual customers worldwide."

Europe has emerged as a key proving ground for the PV5's global competitiveness. In the UK alone, the PV5 Cargo has secured multiple 'Van of the Year' titles from Electrifying.com, What Van?, Parkers and News UK, with judges consistently praising its modular PBV platform, refined EV driving experience, conversion flexibility and operator-focused practicality. Kia was also named 'EV Brand of the Year' at the 2026 Electrifying.com Awards.

On the global stage, the PV5 was unanimously selected as the 2026 International Van of the Year (IVOTY) by 26 commercial vehicle journalists-making it the first Korean van and Asia's first EV to receive the honor. Judges highlighted its modular architecture, real-world efficiency and strong safety credentials.

Safety leadership was further reinforced when the PV5 Cargo achieved a five-star rating in the 2025 Euro NCAP Commercial Van Safety Assessment, placing it among Europe's safest electric vans.

Design excellence has also been recognized through multiple Red Dot Awards, including a Best of the Best honor for the PV5 WKNDR Concept, while real-world capability was validated by a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the longest distance driven by a fully loaded electric van on a single charge.

Together, these achievements position the PV5 as both an award-winning vehicle and the starting point of Kia's long-term PBV journey toward more flexible, efficient and customer-centered mobility solutions.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center for more.

