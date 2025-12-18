CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Tenaz Energy Corp. ("Tenaz", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: TNZ) is pleased to announce its 2026 production and capital guidance.

Our Board of Directors has approved a capital expenditure budget of $250 to $275 million. Production guidance for 2026 is 19,500 to 22,500 boe/d1, reflecting year-over-year production growth (at mid-point of guidance) of approximately 115% from 2025.



2026 Guidance Average production volume 19,500 to 22,500 boe/d Capital expenditures2 ("CAPEX") $250 to $275 million

This organic capital investment program follows two major acquisitions in 2025, positioning Tenaz for multiple years of organic growth in natural gas production in the Netherlands, along with growth at a moderate pace in our Canadian oil project.

In our Dutch North Sea ("DNS") asset base, three jack-up drilling rigs are currently operating. The Shelf Drilling Winner is on location in the Tenaz-operated Joint Development Area ("JDA") drilling the K07-FB-103 well (45.6% working interest). The Borr Prospector 1 is on location at GEMS, with operator ONE-Dyas ready to re-enter and finish a partially-drilled infill well in the N05 pool (33.3% working interest). The Noble Resolute has commenced drilling the Eni operated L10-M4 Malachite well (21.4% working interest). In Canada, we expect to begin a three-well horizontal well program in Q1 2026 (87.5% working interest).

Capital and Production Guidance Overview

The overall 2026 CAPEX program is within forecasted 2026 funds flow from operations2 based on the current forward strip. Due to the timing of drilling, workover and tie-in activity, the largest impact on production growth from the program will be realized in 2027. Based on our current project schedules and risking of outcomes, we could achieve a production exit rate for 2026 as high as 27,000 boe/d.

We will maintain flexibility in the capital plan for 2026. As projects mature throughout the year, we will add or substitute these opportunities if they are economically or strategically superior to those currently planned. Our extensive infrastructure allows development activity to convert into contribution margin with relatively low incremental cost per unit of natural gas produced.

In the Tenaz Energy Netherlands ("TEN") operated JDA and L block areas, we expect to drill three (1.6 net) wells and continue with our workover campaign. The TEN capital program reduces the magnitude of the contingent earn-out payment for 2026 by deploying cash flow into development and exploration activity. At GEMS, ONE-Dyas will continue to execute its field development plan with a four (1.4 net) well drilling program targeting a range of infill and near-field exploration opportunities. In the L10 area, Eni plans a one (0.2 net) well drilling program, with potential expansion late in 2026 depending on rig scheduling and other factors. Our Canadian program, making up 4% of our budget, is expected to be composed of three horizontal wells (2.6 net), with two unfracked multi-laterals in the Ellerslie formation and a fracked single lateral in the Sparky formation. Our capital plan allocates approximately 80% of CAPEX to drilling operations, approximately 10% to workover and optimization activities, and approximately 10% to long-lead purchases and facilities projects.

Commodity Prices and Hedging

We expect that a number of LNG projects, particularly from the United States, will continue to progress and bring additional volumes to the global market. Europe will continue to rely on securing LNG supply for consumption and storage needs, as well as displacing remaining supply from Russia, which is expected to stop before the end of 2027. For 2025, Russian LNG and pipeline supply into the European Union has averaged approximately 3.5 Bcf/d, representing 12% of gas consumption. We expect LNG growth to cover the additional requirement, but reliance on short-term contracted volumes will require ongoing price competition to secure supply.

Hedging is a key element of our risk management approach. As of today, we are 42% hedged for full year 2026 for all products on an oil-equivalent basis, with 45% of TTF exposure and 63% of AECO exposure hedged. Approximately 50% of projected revenue for 2026 is currently protected via hedging. We continue to monitor commodity prices and will look for opportunities to layer in additional revenue protection for 2026 and beyond to protect payout of capital projects and manage cash flow volatility.

