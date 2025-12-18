Incora and Korean Air Renew Long-Standing Partnership

Contract extension marks 20 years of collaboration and continued shared growth

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora today announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Korean Air (KAL), reinforcing a collaboration that has now spanned two decades. The renewed agreement underscores the trust, operational excellence, and shared commitment to growth that have defined the relationship since its inception.

"Celebrating two decades of partnership with Korean Air is a remarkable achievement for Incora," said Willis Lee, APAC Business Development Director at Incora. "We greatly value the trust and collaboration that have shaped our relationship, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional service while continuing to drive mutual growth. Twenty years marks a significant milestone for Incora, and it has always been a privilege to serve KAL."

The renewal builds on a relationship rooted in operational reliability and shared strategic goals. Incora will continue to support Korean Air with high-quality supply chain solutions designed to enhance efficiency, ensure continuity, and provide consistent service excellence the airline has long relied on.

"We appreciate our long-standing partnership with Incora and the continued collaboration that supports our business," said Mr. Nam, General Manager of S/C Relations of Korean Air.

Incora also extended special thanks to Mr. Nam and his team at Korean Air for their ongoing support and partnership. Their collaboration has been instrumental in fostering a relationship that continues to evolve and strengthen year after year.

About Incora:

Incora is a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceutical and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 17 countries and more than 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com .

About Korean Air (KAL):

Korean Air is South Korea's flagship airline and a global leader in passenger and cargo transportation. Serving an extensive international network, the airline is recognized for its commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer service. Korean Air continues to invest in innovation and sustainability to connect people, cultures, and economies around the world.

Media Contact:

Emily Richard

Communications Strategy Group