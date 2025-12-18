Tampa Bay, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - BILD Power today announced the 2026 public debut of the OffGrid Pro, a 9,792-watt-hour portable backup power station engineered to provide indoor-safe, silent, zero-fume emergency power for homes, RVs, and off-grid environments. The system was developed by 19-year-old Florida entrepreneur Noah Bild, whose work in alternative energy and storm-resilient power solutions was recently featured on FOX News and The Catalyst St. Petersburg.





BILD Power Showcases OffGrid Pro, a 9,792Wh Indoor-Safe Backup Power Station Developed by a 19-Year-Old Entrepreneur, Following First Customer Deliveries



The company confirmed that the OffGrid Pro will be exhibited at two major Florida events in January: the Tampa Bay RV Show and the Lakeland Home Show.

High-Capacity Backup Power Designed for Hurricanes and Grid Outages

According to BILD Power, the OffGrid Pro was created to provide a safe indoor alternative to traditional gas generators, which produce emissions, require fuel, and must remain outside during operation. The OffGrid Pro produces no fumes, operates silently, and can keep essential home appliances powered during extended outages caused by hurricanes or severe weather.

The company reported that the product's 9,792Wh capacity, 3,600W continuous output, and 7,200W peak output support refrigerators, freezers, fans, lighting, workstations, CPAP machines, and other critical equipment during emergencies.

Technical Specifications of the OffGrid Pro

BILD Power released the following performance specifications for the OffGrid Pro:

9,792 watt-hours of usable energy capacity

of usable energy capacity 7,200W peak power output

3,600W continuous output rating

120V / 240V Ready (single unit) for residential and equipment use

for residential and equipment use Solar input up to 3,700W , among the highest in its class

, among the highest in its class Fast AC charging in approximately 2 hours

LiFePO4 battery with 6,000+ cycle lifespan (long-term durability)

(long-term durability) Silent operation and zero maintenance (no gas, oil, or filters)

and (no gas, oil, or filters) Safe for CPAPs & sensitive electronics (clean sine-wave output)

The company stated that these specifications position the OffGrid Pro as a high-capacity, indoor-safe backup system for homeowners and off-grid users seeking alternatives to fuel-based generators.

Young Innovator Recognized for Engineering Breakthrough

BILD Power reported that its founder, Noah Bild, began designing lithium-based energy systems as a teenager while riding more than 30,000 off-grid miles testing battery performance in real-world conditions. His development of the OffGrid Pro was driven by demand from Florida families seeking safer, silent, hurricane-ready backup solutions.

"My goal was to create a high-power system that families could use safely inside the home during emergencies," said Noah Bild, Founder of BILD Power. "The OffGrid Pro removes the fumes, noise, and fuel dependency associated with traditional generators."

Noah Bild is a registered government vendor (CAGE: 11C65) and continues to expand BILD Power's presence in the disaster-preparedness and off-grid energy market.

January Demonstration Schedule

BILD Power confirmed that the OffGrid Pro will be available for demonstration at:

Tampa Bay RV Show - January 2026

Lakeland Home Show - January 2026

The company will announce additional regional events later this year.

About BILD Power

BILD Power is a Florida-based portable energy technology company developing high-capacity lithium power stations for residential emergency backup, recreational use, and commercial off-grid applications. The company's flagship product, the OffGrid Pro, is engineered to provide silent, indoor-safe, storm-ready power for essential home and equipment needs.

