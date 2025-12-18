This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251210471201/en/

GoWish's Crystal Ball Survey, Christmas 2025

TWO WEEKS UNTIL CHRISTMAS EVE: 20 MILLION WISHES REVEAL WHAT WE WANT UNDER THE TREE

With only two weeks to go until Christmas Eve, the digital wish lists are buzzing on the wish list app GoWish, which currently has nearly 8.6 million registered US users and has observed more than 20 million new wishes in the US and Scandinavia in just the past two weeks. A look into GoWish's Christmas Crystal Ball survey therefore offers the maybe best clue as to what Americans and Scandinavians are hoping to find under the tree this Christmas and what is the one Gift of the Year 2025 you can't go wrong with this season.

GoWish, the Danish social shopping phenomenon widely used for creating wish lists in Scandinavia and now also in the US, where the app peaked as no. 1 on the US AppStore during November, has examined a total of 20,898,148 wishes created in the US, Denmark, Norway and Sweden over the past 14 days (November 26 to December 9) in its Christmas Crystal Ball survey. This Christmas too, a look into GoWish's Crystal Ball provides an interesting insight into what GoWish's American users as well as its Scandinavian counterparts wish for in the lead-up to dancing around the Christmas tree.

Like previous years, GoWish has mapped the most popular wishes for men (>18), women (>18), boys (<18), and girls (<18) across Scandinavia, yet 2025 is the first year to include American users as well, as GoWish has reached nearly 8.6 million US registered users (as per December 8, 2025) and again this year, interesting patterns emerge across gender, age and countries:

"With the Crystal Ball survey we can follow trends across gender, age, and markets to see what's shaping people's wishes in different countries for the benefit, joy, and inspiration of everyone else. A look into the wishes of so many millions of people gives us a rare insight into what people are really dreaming about", says Casper Ravn-Sørensen, Chief Growth Officer at GoWish, who continues:

"Wish lists are not just practical reminders; they tell us something about our everyday lives, our style, and our need for both function and indulgence. It's always exciting to see which trends break through and which favorites insist on staying at the top year after year", he adds.

GoWish's Crystal Ball Survey, Christmas 2025:

Boys (US) Girls (US) Men (US) Women (US) Perfume Squeeze Toys Perfume Squeeze Toys Gadgets Training socks Gaming Training socks Sweatpants Digital camera Gadgets Digital camera

Drenge (Denmark) Piger (Denmark) Mænd (Denmark) Kvinder (Denmark) Underpants T-shirts Barber gear Hair products Training socks Jewelry Training socks Eyelash serum Perfumes Lip balm AirPods Lip balm

Gutter (Norway) Jenter (Norway) Menn (Norway) Kvinner (Norway) Underpants Blanket AirPods Blanket Hoodies Tops Cookbook Hair products AirPods Sweatpants Barber gear Setting spray

Pojkar (Sweden) Flickor (Sweden) Män (Sweden) Kvinnor (Sweden) Underpants Eyelash serum Underpants Blanket Slippers Slippers Training socks Eyelash serum Sweatshirt Blanket AirPods Slippers

The US vs. Scandinavia

As of per December 8, 2025, GoWish and its Scandinavian sister site Ønskeskyen had nearly 16.9 million registered users globally with Denmark accounting for +3.5million, Sweden 831,780 users and Norway 805,366 while the USA is well in the lead with 8,576,140 users. The new Christmas Crystal Ball survey shows clear differences in consumer interests across both gender and country: AirPods and underwear dominate among boys and men in the Nordic countries, while girls and women are more likely to wish for hair products, eyelash serum, and interior items. American consumers stand out here; for men, gaming and gadgets play a larger role, while teenage girls and women show greater interest in digital cameras and stress balls.

"The results paint a picture of how interests are shaped differently across both gender and culture. Training socks, underwear, and AirPods dominate for boys and men, while girls and women prioritize beauty, fashion, and the home. At the same time, we're seeing exciting variations between countries for example, American girls are more fitness and tech-driven, while men in the USA want gaming and gadgets", says Casper Ravn-Sørensen.

And the Gift of the Year 2025 is…

Once again, GoWish is ready to announce the 'Gift of the Year' after a look into the Crystal Ball, and as last year, Ønskeskyen's internal panel did not have to search long to find the gift that will seemingly bring joy to men and women of all ages. Although Apple's AirPods Pro still are at the top of many wish lists, just as they were last year, it is a "soft package" that this year takes the title:

"Training socks are the wish that tops the lists for most users across gender, age, and countries. The practical and sporty choice has taken the lead even though AirPods Pro, which topped wish lists last year, still ranks highly as a modern Christmas classic. And remember: even if someone else gets the same idea, you can reserve the gift you want to buy on Ønskeskyen avoiding both duplicate gifts and the exchange queue after Christmas", concludes Casper Ravn-Sørensen.

About GoWish Founded in 2015 by the Danish-Swedish postal service, PostNord, as Ønskeskyen, the platform known internationally as GoWish is today an independent and privately-owned tech company trusted by millions of users across generations to fulfill hundreds of thousands of wishes every single day and millions of wish lists to date. With more than 3.5 million registered Danish users, GoWish/Ønskeskyen is not only the market leader and category owner in its native Denmark, but a fast-growing social shopping phenomenon spreading globally with a simple mission: "fixing gifting". Learn more on www.gowish.com.

