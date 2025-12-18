SolePursuit Capital Syndicate Establishes Strategic Coordination Office and Appoints Laurence Kingsley as Head

SolePursuit Capital Syndicate has announced the establishment of a Strategic Coordination Office to support cross-department alignment and long-term organizational planning, with founder Laurence Kingsley appointed to lead the new office.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / SolePursuit Capital Syndicate today announced the establishment of a Strategic Coordination Office, a newly formed internal function designed to strengthen cross-department coordination, strategic alignment, and long-term organizational planning. The company also announced that founder Laurence Kingsley will serve as Head of the Strategic Coordination Office.

According to the company, the Strategic Coordination Office has been created to provide a centralized framework for coordinating strategic priorities across different operational areas. The office will support communication between teams, monitor the alignment of ongoing initiatives with long-term objectives, and assist in maintaining organizational consistency as the company's structure and operations continue to evolve.

Laurence Kingsley will oversee the strategic direction and coordination mandate of the new office, while existing management teams will remain responsible for day-to-day execution within their respective functions. The company noted that the new office is intended to complement current management structures rather than replace them, adding an additional layer of strategic oversight and alignment.

"The establishment of the Strategic Coordination Office reflects our focus on maintaining clarity and discipline as the organization grows," said Kingsley. "By formalizing this function, we aim to support more effective coordination across teams and ensure that long-term priorities are consistently understood and applied."

SolePursuit Capital Syndicate stated that the creation of the Strategic Coordination Office forms part of its broader effort to strengthen internal structures and support disciplined decision-making. Initial priorities for the office will include defining coordination processes, establishing communication frameworks, and supporting internal planning and review cycles.

The Strategic Coordination Office will begin operations immediately.

About SolePursuit Capital Syndicate

SolePursuit Capital Syndicate is a financial technology-oriented organization focused on building structured systems to support complex financial operations. Founded by Laurence Kingsley, the company combines analytical frameworks, selectively applied technology, and defined coordination processes to maintain clarity, consistency, and long-term operational stability.

