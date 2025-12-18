Vault Ventures Plc - vSignal.ai Beta Release, New Analytical Features and Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

18 December 2025

Vault Ventures Plc

( "Vault Ventures" or the "Company")

vSignal.ai Beta Release, Introduction of New Analytical Features

Issue of Equity and PDMR

Vault Ventures Plc (AQSE: VULT), a London -based technology developer focused on blockchain and AI innovation , is pleased to announce the forthcoming Beta release of vSignal.ai, scheduled to go live on 22 December 2025, together with the introduction of new analytical features.

The Beta release represents a key milestone in the Company's product development roadmap and marks the transition of vSignal.ai into its first externally accessible testing phase.

vSignal.ai Beta Phase

The Beta release will enable users to access vSignal.ai's macro-driven crypto analytics in a live environment. This phase is designed to validate platform performance, assess user interaction with newly introduced features, and gather structured feedback ahead of broader commercial rollout.

The Company expects insights generated during the Beta phase to inform further product refinement, feature prioritisation, and go-to-market positioning.

New Feature Set Introduced

As part of the Beta release, vSignal.ai introduces three new proprietary analytical tools:

1. Valuation Gap

The Valuation Gap measures the difference between the current spot price of a crypto asset and its macro-driven fair value as calculated by Qi's eyeQ model.

· Valuation Gap = Spot Crypto Price - Qi's eyeQ Model Value

· A positive Fair Value Gap indicates the asset is trading above relative to macroeconomic conditions.

· A negative Fair Value Gap indicates the asset is trading below relative to macroeconomic conditions.

This feature is designed to provide users with a clear, visual indication of relative valuation versus macro fundamentals.

Note: eyeQ

eyeQ is a macro analytics platform developed by Quant Insight, a data analytics firm used by large institutional investors such as hedge funds and pension funds. eyeQ applies institutional-grade quantitative methodologies to estimate where assets should trade based on macroeconomic conditions, delivering this analysis in a simplified, retail-friendly format.

2. Model Value

Model Value represents vSignal.ai's own, proprietary estimate of where a crypto asset's price shouldbe trading given the prevailing macroeconomic environment.

The vSignal.ai model analyses crypto's historical sensitivity to a broad range of macro factors.

By assessing both the current state of these variables and crypto's sensitivity to them, the model derives a macro-warranted fair value.

When Model Value is trending higher, macro conditions are supportive of crypto prices. Conversely, a declining Model Value indicates macroeconomic headwinds.

3. Model Confidence

Model Confidence indicates the extent to which macroeconomic factors are driving current crypto price behaviour.

· A reading above 65% suggests crypto markets are operating within a macro-driven regime, where price action is largely explained by macroeconomic forces.

· Readings below 65% indicate that other factors - such as technical indicators, market sentiment, positioning, or market flows - are playing a more dominant role.

The Company believes this feature provides valuable context for identifying regime shifts, where prevailing market narratives evolve and previously effective strategies may need to be reassessed.

Further updates on user feedback, feature development, and the next stages of the platform's rollout are expected in due course.

Nicolas Baxter, Non-exec director at Vault Ventures Plc, commented:

"The Beta release and expanded feature set represent an important milestone in validating vSignal.ai's core value proposition: translating complex macroeconomic data into actionable, transparent signals for digital asset markets"

System7 Acquisition - Consideration Shares

Further to the announcement released on 3 July 2025, the Company announces that it will issue the third tranche of consideration shares in connection with the acquisition of System7 (the "System7 Acquisition").

As announced on 30 June 2025, the total consideration payable for the System7 Acquisition is £1,000,000 (the "System7 Consideration"), to be satisfied by the issue of new ordinary shares of £0.0001 each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") (the "System7 Consideration Shares").

The Company has previously allotted an aggregate of 2,143,532,941 Consideration Shares (figures stated prior to the 100:1 share consolidation) in two tranches. The third tranche, which is capped at 10 per cent. of the Company's total issued share capital at the time of allotment, will comprise 32,101,084 shares, to be issued at a price of £0.01 per share, being the most recent placing price ("Balance Consideration Shares").

Any remaining monetary consideration will be payable to the vendors on a pro rata basis in accordance with their respective sale shares as at completion, over a period of 24 months following completion. Following the issue of this tranche, the remaining monetary consideration will be £209,194.25.

Lock-in provisions will apply to the Balance Consideration Shares to be issued to System7 as part of the System7 Acquisition.

Admission

Application will be made for the 32,101,084 Consideration Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on or around 24 December 2025 (" Admission") and will rank pari passu with the ordinary shares of the Company in issue.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 353,111,930 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, with each share carrying the right to one vote. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Related Party Transaction

As Nicolas Baxter is a director of both Vault and System 7, the issue of the Balance Consideration Shares is deemed to be a related party transaction under the Aquis Rules. Having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, the directors (other than Nicolas Baxter) consider the issue of the Balance Consideration Shares to be fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the issuer are concerned.

About Vault

Vault Ventures PLC is a UK-based technology development company focused on building and commercialising proprietary products in the blockchain, AI, and fintech sectors. Product development is undertaken through its operating subsidiary, System7, which is responsible for the design and launch of new technologies with the potential to generate revenues. To support its operating strategy, Vault also maintains a digital asset treasury with holdings in Ethereum.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Stockbridge Chairman We encourage all investors to share questions on this announcement via our investor hub Investor Hub Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd AQSE Corporate Advisor Nick Michaels, Maya Klein Wassink +44 (0) 20 8064 4056

The Directors accept responsibility for this announcement.

Important Notice:

The Company operates a cryptocurrency treasury. The Company's treasury activities involve investment in financial instruments that may fluctuate in value and are subject to market, credit and liquidity risks. These investments are undertaken for corporate purposes and are not offered to the public. This announcement does not constitute investment advice or an offer or invitation to invest. Past performance is not a reliable indicator for future results. Capital is at risk and returns are not guaranteed.

1.Capital at risk

Investments made as part of the treasury strategy may fluctuate in value. There is a risk that capital may be lost.

2.No guarantee of returns

Returns generated through treasury activities are not guaranteed and may vary depending on market and economic conditions.

3.Liquidity risk

Some treasury assets may be illiquid or subject to market constraints, which could affect the company's ability to access funds when needed.

4.Market and Interest Rate Exposure

Changes in interest rates. Inflation or broader market conditions may adversely impact the value or performance of treasury investments.

5.Credit and counterparty risks

The Company is exposed to the risk that counterparties may default on their obligations, potentially resulting in financial loss.

6.Regulatory and Taxation Uncertainty

Future changes in regulation or tax treatment may affect the structure or outcomes of the treasury strategy.

7.Not a financial promotion

This communication is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to invest. The treasury strategy is managed for corporate purposes and is not marketed to the public.

