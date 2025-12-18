Ampotech Pte Ltd: Ampotech Signs MOU with PEZA to Create Sustainable Ecozones

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and Singapore-based energy technology company Ampotech have signed a memorandum of understanding to deploy intelligent energy and carbon management solutions in PEZA industrial parks and facilities. The landmark project, which remains under discussion, will demonstrate the real-world impact of unifying and optimizing building energy management systems, solar and energy storage, and asset tracking to provide energy savings and traceability for carbon emissions for PEZA and the companies situated in their special economic zones.

PEZA, under its forward-looking leader, Director General Tereso Panga, is responsible for the planning, development and operation of ecozones, industrial estates, export processing zones, and free trade zones in the Philippines. Sustainability is a key aspect of PEZA's activities, and the organization has initiatives underway, including large-scale rooftop solar programs and energy decarbonization efforts.

Director General Panga said, "PEZA has taken significant strides in embedding sustainability and ESG principles into its operations. As such, we have taken initiatives towards future proofing, evolving, embracing, empowering, and modernizing our ecozones - from renewable energy integration and waste-to-resource programs to sustainable operations reporting and eco-industrial park certifications."

For Ampotech, the project marks its entry into the Philippines following a year of expansion that saw the opening of offices in Malaysia, Hong Kong SAR, and Indonesia. The company will build on its track record of deploying AI and Internet of Things (IoT) based energy solutions in hundreds of commercial and industrial facilities and solar assets to provide the integrated demonstration project for PEZA.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with PEZA on this initiative. Their vision and the scale of the Ecozones provides a unique opportunity to demonstrate the full suite of capabilities in our AmpoCloud platform and create a meaningful impact that can serve as a template for other economic zones and industrial parks across Southeast Asia" said Ampotech CEO and Co-Founder William Temple.

Scoping activities will be conducted in coordination with PEZA to develop the execution framework across multiple ecozones and define the next steps. The project is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2026. This engagement supports PEZA's broader efforts to introduce efficient, intelligent, next-generation infrastructure across its ecozones.

