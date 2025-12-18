DCAI Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification, Reinforcing its Position as Trusted AI Infrastructure Provider

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DCAI, the AI infrastructure company that operates the Gefion AI Supercomputer, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the globally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This milestone underscores DCAI's commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and enterprise-grade AI infrastructure.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the global benchmark for information security. The certification was awarded by an independent firm after a rigorous audit of DCAI's internal security processes, policies, and controls. The certification validates that DCAI has implemented a comprehensive, independently audited framework to protect data confidentiality, integrity, and availability, critical requirements for organizations building and operating AI systems at scale.

ISO/IEC 27001 spans the full breadth of infrastructure operations, from DCAI's infrastructure and data center environment, to internal processes that safeguard customer workloads, confirming that DCAI's ISMS is fully aligned with best practices for protecting sensitive customer and corporate data. For customers and partners operating in regulated and data-sensitive environments, the certification provides assurance that DCAI's infrastructure and operations are built on a foundation of security by design.

The certification is especially important for high-impact AI use cases, including:

Enterprise AI and machine learning , where intellectual property and model security are paramount

, where intellectual property and model security are paramount Public sector and regulated industries , such as finance, healthcare, and energy

, such as finance, healthcare, and energy Privacy-sensitive workloads , including AI systems processing sensitive personal or confidential data

, including AI systems processing sensitive personal or confidential data European and cross-border deployments, where strong governance and compliance are essential

In addition to ISO/IEC 27001, DCAI has also successfully completed ISAE 3000 Cybersecurity and ISAE 3000 Privacy Audits, providing independent external validation that the company's cybersecurity and privacy controls are well-designed and effectively implemented and operating in practice. Together, these certifications and audits offer a high level of assurance and transparency to customers, partners, and regulators.

"Security and trust are the foundation of everything we build at DCAI," said Sune Aggergaard Mortensen, CISO for DCAI. "Achieving these certifications in such a short timeframe demonstrates the maturity of our platform and our organization. It allows our customers to innovate with AI faster, knowing their data, models, and operations are protected by globally recognized standards."

Achieving these certifications quickly is a significant accomplishment for a fast-growing AI infrastructure company, requiring deep organizational alignment, strong governance, and security-by-design systems already embedded across operations.

"AI infrastructure sits at the intersection of innovation, critical data, and societal trust," said Nadia Carlsten, CEO of DCAI. "By achieving ISO/IEC 27001 and completing ISAE 3000 Audits early in our journey, we are making a clear statement that security, privacy, and compliance are fundamental enablers of AI adoption. Our customers can build and scale AI with confidence, knowing the infrastructure beneath them meets the highest international standards."

For DCAI customers, the impact includes:

Lower compliance overhead , by leveraging DCAI's certified controls

, by leveraging DCAI's certified controls Faster onboarding and procurement , particularly for enterprises and public institutions

, particularly for enterprises and public institutions Greater transparency and accountability, backed by continuous audits and improvement

The certifications and audits will be maintained through continuous enhancement of DCAI's security and privacy practices, ensuring continued alignment with evolving threats and regulatory requirements, and continued trust as customers and partners confidently deploy AI solutions.

About DCAI

DCAI is an AI infrastructure and services provider which owns and operates Gefion, Denmark's flagship AI supercomputer. DCAI's mission is to lower the barrier to access the most advanced computing capabilities with guaranteed data sovereignty, enabling organizations to innovate securely and confidently. DCAI customers include academic researchers, startups, public sector institutions, and enterprise customers that leverage the power of sovereign AI to accelerate research and innovation.

CONTACT:

press@dcai.dk

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/dcai/r/dcai-achieves-iso-iec-27001-certification--reinforcing-its-position-as-trusted-ai-infrastructure-pro,c4283786

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/dcai/i/dcai-logotype-black-rgb,c3496916 DCAI Logotype Black RGB https://news.cision.com/dcai/i/gefion-approved-1,c3496917 Gefion approved 1

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dcai-achieves-isoiec-27001-certification-reinforcing-its-position-as-trusted-ai-infrastructure-provider-302645608.html