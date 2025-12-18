Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Übernahme von Weltraum-Technologie ins Portfolio?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853686 | ISIN: JP3672400003 | Ticker-Symbol: NISA
Tradegate
17.12.25 | 12:53
2,192 Euro
+1,43 % +0,031
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1502,17209:32
2,1452,17009:33
PR Newswire
18.12.2025 09:06 Uhr
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarivate Plc: Nissan Selects IPfolio from Clarivate

Managing IP with advanced workflow automation technology and leading data

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd (Nissan: 7201.T) has selected IPfolio. This intellectual property management software (IPMS) will help Nissan manage and protect its IP more efficiently with advanced workflow automation technology and world-leading data and analytics.

Clarivate logo

With the implementation of IPfolio, Nissan will establish an IPMS that is scalable for the future by developing workflows customized for operations, enhancing data visibility, and enabling integration with other data sources through an Application Programming Interface (API).

David Curren, Deputy General Manager of Intellectual Property Department, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., said: "To address the increasing importance of intellectual property in the automotive industry, Nissan has selected IPfolio from Clarivate to help modernize and streamline its IP operations. The implementation will enable the Nissan IP team to manage its portfolio with greater control, efficiency, and strategic foresight. We are confident that IPfolio will be a key enabler in our mission to protect our intellectual property and strengthen our competitive position."

Maroun S. Mourad, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "We are very pleased to support Nissan in transforming the way they manage and protect IP. Blending advanced technologies with decades of IP expertise, our trusted solutions will empower them to elevate IP management, accelerate innovation and mitigate business risk."

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit?www.clarivate.com.

Media Contact:
Jack Wan, Director, External Communications
newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nissan-selects-ipfolio-from-clarivate-302643654.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.