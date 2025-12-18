BC Platforms and GeneVault partner to unlock access to large-scale real-world and genomic data from under-represented populations

Partnership expands BC Platforms' global patient catchment to include an additional 48 million patient lives across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America

ZURICH, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms, a global leader in healthcare data technology and analytics, today announced a major expansion of its global data capabilities through a strategic partnership with GeneVault Lifesciences?, a data intelligence company dedicated to advancing diversity and equity in real-world health data (RWD). The collaboration unlocks access to 48 million patient lives and multi-modal datasets from more than 13 countries across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America - regions representing some of the world's most genetically diverse yet historically under-studied populations. Additional countries and / or geographic regions will be included in BC Platforms' patient catchment as GeneVault continues to expand its data custodian network.

For life sciences organizations, the partnership enables access to large new patient cohort groups and genetically diverse populations in areas around the world where data has historically been sparse or simply unavailable. GeneVault's network encompasses 115+ medical facilities and 120+ hospitals and medical centers contributing clinical data and biospecimens to biobanks across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. When integrated into BC Platforms' data mastering platform, BC Unify, which harmonizes and transforms structured and unstructured multi-modal datasets and provisions them via trusted research environments (TREs) in the cloud or through the company's federated architecture, these datasets will support faster and more advanced analytics across the full drug lifecycle, from early discovery and feasibility to clinical development, real-world performance insights and post-market evidence.

Access expanded to regions that shape global research - but have been historically difficult to study

Multiple global initiatives have underscored the scientific importance of these populations. Recent large-scale efforts in Latin America have revealed high levels of genetic heterogeneity and complex ancestry, yet the region continues to be under-represented in genomic studies and real-world datasets. Similarly, population-specific genome programs in the Middle East have demonstrated that standard reference genomes often miss key variants, limiting the accuracy of precision-medicine initiatives and excluding large patient sets from medical and drug research.

As regulatory bodies and payers increasingly expect robust real-world evidence to support feasibility, safety, and effectiveness assessments, access to high-quality RWD from data-scarce or under-represented populations becomes a strategic advantage for life sciences companies. Today, biotech and pharmaceutical companies typically validate their research findings in U.S. and European ancestry genomics databases and seek novel insights in global genomic datasets. By adding research-ready RWD and genomic data from Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, BC Platforms strengthens the foundation that life sciences companies rely on for research and development, evidence-generation, and post-market surveillance.

Leadership perspectives

"We are delighted to be partnering with GeneVault to harness data from under-represented regions, thereby strengthening the scientific foundation that our customers rely on for unique healthcare research insights across drug discovery, development and post-launch evidence-generation, as well as the interventional effectiveness of precision medicine," said Mukhtar Ahmed, CEO of BC Platforms. "Including GeneVault in our global data partner network allows BC Platforms to bring more representative datasets to researchers and better support the development of targeted therapies that address the unique needs of discrete populations."

"This partnership marks a pivotal step toward correcting one of the most significant blind spots in global precision medicine," said Dr. Vinod Gauba, CEO & Founder of GeneVault Lifesciences. "By connecting ethically sourced real-world and genomic datasets from under-represented populations with BC Platforms' global analytics and technology, we are enabling discovery that finally reflects the true diversity of human health. Together, we are opening access to insights that can accelerate therapeutic development, improve evidence generation, and bring more equitable precision medicine to the world."

BC Platforms' global data partner network now includes 175M+ patient lives across 35+ countries

With the addition of GeneVault, the reach of BC Platforms' global data partner network now includes access to 175M+ patient lives across 35+ countries, further extending the company's global patient catchment outside the U.S. Therapeutic areas span oncology, immunology, neurology, cardiology, and rare diseases, among others.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms accelerates medical innovation through advanced technology, predictive analytics, and comprehensive healthcare data. The combination of our harmonized multi-modal, research-ready datasets, unique federated architecture, and purpose-built AI-powered platforms enables rapid insights and informed decision-making for precision medicine and the full drug lifecycle. Leading life sciences companies and healthcare organizations rely on BC Platforms technology for secure access to real-world clinical and genomic data, sourced from our global partner network representing over 175 million patients across more than 35 countries.

Visit us at bcplatforms.com

About GeneVault

GeneVault is a data intelligence company dedicated to advancing diversity and equity in real-world health data with a core emphasis on genomics. By integrating genomic, phenomic, and clinical outcomes from a global network of healthcare organizations, GeneVault enables discovery that reflects the true diversity of human health and supports the development of precision medicine that works for all populations.

Visit us at genevault.com

