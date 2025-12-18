Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 18-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 18/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Hill & Smith PLC 250000 (Block Equity shares Listing) Ordinary Shares of 25p each; fully paid (commercial GB0004270301 -- companies) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 19000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 8300 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 110000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities Debt and 118000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Debt and 599000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 13000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Issuer Name: MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC 36000 (Block Equity shares Listing) Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid (commercial GB0008085614 -- companies) Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 9.95% Notes due 18/06/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 35000000000 MNT100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3255511274 -- securities Issuer Name: The Gym Group plc 45000 (Block Equity shares Listing) Ordinary Shares of 0.01 pence each; fully paid (commercial GB00BZBX0P70 -- companies) Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 18/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 10000000 by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 debt-like XS2067298724 -- in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 18/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 3000000 by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 debt-like XS2067298641 -- in excess thereof up to and including GBP 1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 18/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 3000000 by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 debt-like XS2067298567 -- in excess thereof up to and including GBP 1,999) securities Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 3.35% UI-Linked Notes due 17/06/2038; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and 29079882 to bearer of UYU1 each) debt-like XS3253225273 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 51000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- securities Debt and 23000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 60000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: Pensana Plc 1425000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BKM0ZJ18 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 6000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC Debt and 15000 Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3087774306 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 99000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 440000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 4366812 Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Dong Securitised GB00BTDGRK62 -- -E-E-Jiao Co., Ltd. due 18/12/2026 derivatives 32967032 Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Poly Securitised GB00BTDGRL79 -- Developments and Holdings Group Co., Ltd. due 18/12/2026 derivatives 7462686 Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Inner Securitised GB00BTDGRM86 -- Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. due 18/12/2026 derivatives Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 5.30% Notes due 18/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 30000000 of AUD500,000 each) debt-like XS3255440318 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 76200 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 502100 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities Debt and 6000 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 8300 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 9400 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB664 -- securities Debt and 15000 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities Debt and 448700 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 37000 DO NOT USE - ETFS 2x Daily Long Wheat Individual Securities Standard Debt JE00BDD9QC84 -- Debt and 181400 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 13000000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 9700 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 11000 WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QB77 -- securities Debt and 48600 WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 -- securities Debt and 1580000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities Debt and 21000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 12100 WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB557 -- securities Debt and 77900 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 12000 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities Debt and 2190000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Debt and 59000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities Debt and 2500000 WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY8102 -- securities Debt and 145700 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 15000 WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3X9GJ56 -- securities Debt and 900 WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3WCLY57 -- securities Issuer Name: CAPITA PLC Equity shares 5670909 Ordinary Shares of 31p; fully paid (commercial GB00BPCT7534 -- companies) Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 10000 IncomeShares Broadcom (AVGO) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068776312 -- securities Debt and 7000 Leverage Shares 3x Microsoft ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid debt-like IE00BK5BZV36 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 25000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities Debt and 18000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Debt and 29000 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 -- securities Debt and 33000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Debt and 6000 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities Debt and 170000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS PLC 20000000 Equity shares (Block Ordinary Shares of 25p each; fully paid (commercial GB0031348658 -- Listing) companies) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 48500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited Debt and 200000 WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B7VG2M16 -- securities Issuer Name: Foresight Ventures VCT plc 406513 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB00BRBQ0C76 -- investment funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 1400000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities Debt and 6300 WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B7Y34M31 -- securities Debt and 300000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities Debt and 95000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BMTM6D55 -- securities Debt and 4600 WisdomTree FTSE 250 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B94QKJ52 -- securities Debt and 7500 WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BKT09479 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

