Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Übernahme von Weltraum-Technologie ins Portfolio?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
18.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
18-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

18/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                          Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Hill & Smith PLC 
 
250000 (Block                                     Equity shares 
Listing)   Ordinary Shares of 25p each; fully paid                 (commercial    GB0004270301 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                           Debt and 
19000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like     IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
8300     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         debt-like     IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
110000    Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                    debt-like     IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
118000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                     debt-like     IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
599000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                  debt-like     IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
13000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid            debt-like     IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC 
 
36000 (Block                                     Equity shares 
Listing)   Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid                 (commercial    GB0008085614 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
       9.95% Notes due 18/06/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
35000000000  MNT100,000,000 each)                          debt-like     XS3255511274 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: The Gym Group plc 
 
45000 (Block                                     Equity shares 
Listing)   Ordinary Shares of 0.01 pence each; fully paid             (commercial    GB00BZBX0P70 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
       Preference Share Linked Notes due 18/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
10000000   by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00  debt-like     XS2067298724 --  
       in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)             securities 
 
 
       Preference Share Linked Notes due 18/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
3000000    by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00  debt-like     XS2067298641 --  
       in excess thereof up to and including GBP 1,999)            securities 
 
 
       Preference Share Linked Notes due 18/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
3000000    by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00  debt-like     XS2067298567 --  
       in excess thereof up to and including GBP 1,999)            securities 

Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 
 
       3.35% UI-Linked Notes due 17/06/2038; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and 
29079882   to bearer of UYU1 each)                         debt-like     XS3253225273 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
51000     Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid debt-like     DE000A2T0VS9 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
23000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid  debt-like     DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                           Debt and 
60000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid    debt-like     CH1199067674 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Pensana Plc 
 
1425000    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid              Equity shares   GB00BKM0ZJ18 --  
                                           (transition) 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
6000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid     debt-like     FR0013416716 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 
 
                                           Debt and 
15000     Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid     debt-like     XS3087774306 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
99000     WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like     GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                           Debt and 
440000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid              debt-like     XS2940466316 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
4366812    Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Dong     Securitised    GB00BTDGRK62 --  
       -E-E-Jiao Co., Ltd. due 18/12/2026                   derivatives 
 
 
32967032   Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Poly     Securitised    GB00BTDGRL79 --  
       Developments and Holdings Group Co., Ltd. due 18/12/2026        derivatives 
 
 
7462686    Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Inner    Securitised    GB00BTDGRM86 --  
       Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. due 18/12/2026         derivatives 

Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 
 
       5.30% Notes due 18/12/2030; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 
30000000   of AUD500,000 each)                           debt-like     XS3255440318 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
76200     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like     JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and
502100    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like     JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
6000     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like     JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
8300     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                      debt-like     GB00B15KY328 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
9400     WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid                      debt-like     JE00BN7KB664 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
15000     WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                      debt-like     GB00B15KY211 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
448700    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                   debt-like     JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
37000     DO NOT USE - ETFS 2x Daily Long Wheat Individual Securities       Standard Debt   JE00BDD9QC84 --  
 
                                           Debt and 
181400    WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like     JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
13000000   WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like     JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
9700     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like     JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
11000     WisdomTree Nickel 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like     JE00BDD9QB77 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
48600     WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like     JE00B2NFTD12 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
1580000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                  debt-like     GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
21000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        debt-like     JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
12100     WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid                      debt-like     JE00BN7KB557 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
77900     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                      debt-like     GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
12000     WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                    debt-like     GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
2190000    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                 debt-like     JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
59000     WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid                debt-like     GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
2500000    WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like     JE00BYQY8102 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
145700    WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like     JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
15000     WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid           debt-like     JE00B3X9GJ56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
900      WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid           debt-like     JE00B3WCLY57 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CAPITA PLC 
 
                                           Equity shares 
5670909    Ordinary Shares of 31p; fully paid                   (commercial    GB00BPCT7534 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                           Debt and 
10000     IncomeShares Broadcom (AVGO) Options ETP; fully paid          debt-like     XS3068776312 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
7000     Leverage Shares 3x Microsoft ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid debt-like     IE00BK5BZV36 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
25000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid    debt-like     JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
18000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid                debt-like     JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
29000     WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid                debt-like     JE00B1VS2W53 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
33000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                  debt-like     JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
6000     WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid             debt-like     JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                           securities
                                           Debt and 
170000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                 debt-like     JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS PLC 
 
20000000                                       Equity shares 
(Block    Ordinary Shares of 25p each; fully paid                 (commercial    GB0031348658 --  
Listing)                                       companies) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
48500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid        debt-like     JE00B766LB87 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
200000    WisdomTree Physical Gold - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid         debt-like     JE00B7VG2M16 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Foresight Ventures VCT plc 
 
406513    Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid                 Closed-ended   GB00BRBQ0C76 --  
                                           investment funds 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
                                           Debt and 
1400000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like     XS2819843900 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
6300     WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like     IE00B7Y34M31 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
300000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like     IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
95000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        debt-like     IE00BMTM6D55 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
4600     WisdomTree FTSE 250 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like     IE00B94QKJ52 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
7500     WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like     IE00BKT09479 --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 411834 
EQS News ID:  2247678 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2247678&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.