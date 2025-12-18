DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U71H LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2025 / 09:02 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.2396 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3285500 CODE: U71H LN ISIN: LU1407888483

December 18, 2025 03:02 ET (08:02 GMT)