NESO records more than 18,000 GWh of PV generation for Great Britain in 2025. SolarEnergy UK welcomes new record and claims more will be broken each year as deployment accelerates.Solar generation accounted for 6.3% of Great Britain's power in 2025, according to mid-December data from grid operator NESO. The new record was a result of increased deployment and favorable weather conditions. NESO data to Dec. 16 records 18,314 GWh of generation from solar in 2025, up 30% on the 14,067 GWh of solar generation recorded in 2024. The significant increase was in part driven by increased capacity. Government ...

