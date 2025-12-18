DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASG LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2025 / 09:04 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 51.1408 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14429159 CODE: AASG LN ISIN: LU1681044563 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASG LN LEI Code: 549300NONTBPOYE08O09 Sequence No.: 411904 EQS News ID: 2247982 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

