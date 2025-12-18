DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc (LCCN LN) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.8273 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28559631 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN LEI Code: 549300VQ10ONFA4YOR73 Sequence No.: 411924 EQS News ID: 2248024 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

