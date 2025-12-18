Anzeige
18.12.2025 09:39 Uhr
Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc (CS1 LN) 
Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
18-Dec-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi IBEX 35 UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 427.7634 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 648180 
 
CODE: CS1 LN 
 
ISIN: FR0010655746 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0010655746 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CS1 LN 
LEI Code:   969500RQATUKFUTLVW17 
Sequence No.: 411948 
EQS News ID:  2248072 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2025 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)

