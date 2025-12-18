Anzeige
Dow Jones News
18.12.2025 09:45 Uhr
Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (TPHU LN) 
Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
18-Dec-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) 
 
DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 169.1743 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 231318 
 
CODE: TPHU LN 
 
ISIN: LU1681037948 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1681037948 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     TPHU LN 
LEI Code:   549300RRCUA32TDY5A92 
Sequence No.: 411996 
EQS News ID:  2248172 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2248172&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.