Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (500G LN) Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 133.4318 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27040586 CODE: 500G LN ISIN: LU1681049018 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500G LN LEI Code: 5493007YUEI1FG9SC192 Sequence No.: 412013 EQS News ID: 2248206 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 18, 2025 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)