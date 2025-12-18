DJ Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (LEMB LN) Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Emerging Markets Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 79.1506 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 827860 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN LEI Code: 549300U27QLDOJZ30S31 Sequence No.: 412015 EQS News ID: 2248210 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2248210&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2025 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)