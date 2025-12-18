Raythink Technology Co., Ltd.: Raythink Launches AI Thermal Imaging System to Help Stop Illegal Miners Before Disaster Strikes

YANTAI, China, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink today introduced its AI-powered thermal security solution designed to combat the growing crisis of illegal mining. By enabling early detection, this security solution helps reduce the risk of fatal accidents, violent confrontations, production disruptions, and significant economic losses-strengthening protection for mine operators, workers, and public revenue.

At the core of the solution is a360°infrared panoramic camera combined with a multi-spectrum PTZ camera, enabling 24/7 wide-area monitoring. The infrared panoramic camera can complete a full 360° scan within 2 seconds and instantly link with PTZ cameras upon detecting suspicious targets to capture detailed visuals.

The system can simultaneously detect and track over 200 targets. Leveraging self-developed AI technology, it accurately identifies personnel, vehicles, and wildlife, ensuring comprehensive monitoring with minimal false alarms. Intelligent behavior analysis detects unusual activities and triggers instant alerts for rapid response. The system also features smoke and fire detection, providing early warning to prevent fire-related incidents.

Designed for the Unique Challenges of Illegal Mining

Illegal miners often operate at night or in low-light conditions, and mining sites are dusty. Traditional visible-light surveillance struggles in these circumstances, generating false alarms or missing critical activity. Raythink's AI-powered thermal security solution detects heat signatures rather than relying on light, ensuring accurate and reliable monitoring around the clock.

Mining sites span tens to hundreds of square kilometers. A single Raythink station can cover a radius of up to 2 kilometers, and multiple stations can be integrated into Raythink's proprietary VIS-4100 cloud platform for unified management. The platform supports electronic mapping, allowing operators to visualize equipment locations, set up virtual fences for restricted zones, and monitor alerts in real time.

Ensuring Compliance Through Advanced Monitoring

Installing monitoring systems is a key compliance requirement. ILO C176 requires risk monitoring and accident prevention. In the EU, directives 89/391/EEC and 92/91/EEC mandate risk assessments and high-risk environment monitoring. In Africa, countries like South Africa, Zambia, and Botswana require comprehensive safety systems. Raythink's AI thermal solution captures thermal and visual data, tracks multiple targets, and records unusual activity, providing verifiable evidence for audits and regulatory compliance.

