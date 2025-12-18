Balco Group AB: Balco secures historic SEK 200 million order from Meyer Werft for balcony solutions to three cruise vessels

Balco has signed the largest order in its history. The assignment concerns deliveries to three new cruise ships being built by the German shipyard Meyer Werft. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 200 million.

The projects include just over 2,000 balcony solutions. Balco will begin design work immediately, while work at the shipyard is set to start in 2027. Two of the vessels are scheduled for completion in 2029 and the third in 2030.

"This is a historic milestone for Balco. The fact that Meyer Werft has chosen us for another major ship series is a strong testament to our technical expertise and our ability to deliver in complex projects. We are proud to contribute to the next generation of cruise ships for Meyer Werft" says Linus Ralling, Head of Maritime Sales and Country Manager Germany at Balco.

Camilla Ekdahl, CEO of Balco Group, comments on how the order aligns with the Group's strategy:

"The maritime segment has experienced a lower level of activity for some time, but our long-term strategy of continuing to work with the European shipyards and retaining key competence is now showing clear results. We already saw this earlier this spring when we secured the project for the French shipyard Chantiers de l'Atlantique, and this order provides further confirmation that our strategic direction is the right one. We have broadened our offering within the maritime segment and see strong potential to continue developing it with additional products that fall within our expertise and existing production structure."



For more information, please contact:

Linus Ralling, Head of Maritime Sales / Country Manager Balco Germany

Email: linus.ralling@balco.de

Mobile: +49 162 2196081

Camilla Ekdahl, CEO Balco Group

Email: camilla.ekdahl@balco.se

Mobile: +46 706 06 30 32

Jesper Magnusson, HR Director & Head of Communications

Email: jesper.magnusson@balco.se

Mobile: +46 733 456 141

This information is information that Balco Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, on 18 December 2025 at 08:25 CET.

About Balco Group

Balco Group is a leading player in the balcony industry, focused on providing innovative, patented and energy-efficient solutions for multi-dwelling buildings. The company's tailored products contribute to enhancing quality of life, safety and the value of housing. Through a decentralized and efficient sales process, Balco Group maintains full control of its value chain - from production to delivery. Founded in 1987 in Växjö, the company today employs approximately 550 people and is the market leader in Scandinavia, with operations in several markets in Northern Europe. The company's revenue for 2024 was 1,418 MSEK, and Balco Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2017.