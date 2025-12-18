Pricer AB: Dutch supermarket chain PLUS places 140 MSEK order

Pricer has received an order of approximately 140 MSEK from the Dutch co-operative supermarket chain PLUS to upgrade the current installation.

Pricer's existing customer PLUS has signed an agreement to upgrade 265 of the retailer's stores with new electronic shelf labels (ESL). The rollout is planned for 100 stores during 2026 and 165 stores during 2027.

Since the initial agreement was signed with PLUS in 2020, the retail chain has equipped 440 stores with Pricer's solution based on the store operation platform Pricer Plaza and electronic shelf labels to increase the efficiency of several in-store processes, such as supporting in-store picking of online orders, as well as optimize the processes for inventory and stock management.

"This agreement is a testament to our collaborative partnership with PLUS. By transforming aisles into digital gateways, we are transcending the physical shelf to provide the transparency and choice shoppers demand-ensuring they always find exactly what they need, when they need it", says Kajsa Blixth, Chief Commercial Officer at Pricer.

The upgrade is done from three-color labels to the crisp graphics and attention-grabbing four-color labels that are designed to engage shoppers and elevate communication at the shelf.

As part of the collaboration, Pricer will buy back three million used labels, reinforcing the mutual commitment to circularity and sustainable business practices.

