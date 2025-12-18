The Indian manufacturer said its new Geon Gelithium series is an efficient back-up solution for homes, clinics, small retail outlets, offices, and light commercial applications. The system is available in two versions with an inverter rated capacity of 1,250 VA and 2,500 VA, respectively.Indian battery manufacturer Geon has unveiled an all-in-one inverter battery storage system for residential and commercial applications. The new product is suitable for many types of Home UPS/Inverters, including square wave, sine wave and solar. "Gelithium simplifies the traditional backup setup by combining ...

