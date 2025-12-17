Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Übernahme von Weltraum-Technologie ins Portfolio?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851194 | ISIN: FR0000120644 | Ticker-Symbol: BSN
Tradegate
18.12.25 | 10:16
78,44 Euro
+1,53 % +1,18
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DANONE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANONE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,2478,2811:20
78,2478,2811:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2025 19:18 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Danone SA announces the purchase of c.5.8 million of its own shares held by its Spanish subsidiary, with no impact on total Danone shares held by the Group

Press release - Paris, December 17, 2025, at 7:00 PM CET

Danone SA announces the purchase of c.5.8 million of its own shares held by its Spanish subsidiary, with no impact on total Danone shares held by the Group

As part of the simplification of its corporate structure, Danone SA purchased on December 17, 2025, all 5,780,005 of its own shares previously held by its Spanish subsidiary, Danone Spain. This transaction has no impact on the total Danone shares held by the Group.

These shares, purchased at a price equal to the closing stock price as of December 17, 2025 (i.e. €77.46), have been allocated to employee shareholding plans.

This transaction was implemented in the framework of the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 24, 2025.

About Danone (www.danone.com-

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environment impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With over 90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.4 billion in sales in 2024. Danone's portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody's and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone has achieved B CorpTM certification at global level in 2025.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.