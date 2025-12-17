Press release - Paris, December 17, 2025, at 7:00 PM CET

Danone SA announces the purchase of c.5.8 million of its own shares held by its Spanish subsidiary, with no impact on total Danone shares held by the Group





As part of the simplification of its corporate structure, Danone SA purchased on December 17, 2025, all 5,780,005 of its own shares previously held by its Spanish subsidiary, Danone Spain. This transaction has no impact on the total Danone shares held by the Group.

These shares, purchased at a price equal to the closing stock price as of December 17, 2025 (i.e. €77.46), have been allocated to employee shareholding plans.

This transaction was implemented in the framework of the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of April 24, 2025.

