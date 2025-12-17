MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Crest and Balise Appoint Mike Mercer Vice President of Sales & Marketing

OWOSSO, Mich., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crest Pontoons and Balise Pontoons , subsidiaries of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) proudly announce the appointment of Mike Mercer as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for both brands. In this role, Mercer will lead sales, dealer development, and marketing across Crest and Balise, supporting long-term growth and enhanced dealer engagement.

Mercer brings nearly three decades of marine industry experience spanning dealership operations and regional and national sales leadership, most recently serving in a senior sales and marketing role at a global marine manufacturer. His background bridging retail experience with OEM strategy equips him to strengthen for Crest and Balise dealers.

"Mike's broad industry experience and leadership ability make him an outstanding fit for Crest and Balise," said Mike O'Connell, SVP MasterCraft Boat Holdings and President Crest & Balise, "Both brands have strong momentum heading into the 2026 model year, and Mike will play a key role in enhancing dealer support, advancing our market strategy, and accelerating growth across the pontoon division."

In addition to Crest-an established industry leader for nearly 70 years-Mercer will also help expand Balise's dealer network and position the brand for continued growth as it enters its second boat show season.

"I'm honored to join Crest and Balise at such an exciting time," said Mercer. "Crest has a legacy of quality and reliability, while Balise is redefining what's possible in the luxury segment. Having first visited the Crest facility nearly 30 years ago as a dealership salesman, it's impressive to see how the brand and product have evolved. I'm excited to partner with our dealers and teams as we build on each brand's strengths and prepare for an exciting boat show season ahead."

As part of this leadership alignment, Esteban Siegert will continue with the organization in a dedicated sales leadership role focused exclusively on Balise, supporting the brand's continued growth and dealer expansion.

