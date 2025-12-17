Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended November 27, 2025.

Fiscal Q1 2026 highlights

Revenue of $13.64 billion versus $11.32 billion for the prior quarter and $8.71 billion for the same period last year

GAAP net income of $5.24 billion, or $4.60 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $5.48 billion, or $4.78 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $8.41 billion versus $5.73 billion for the prior quarter and $3.24 billion for the same period last year

"In fiscal Q1, Micron delivered record revenue and significant margin expansion at the company level and also in each of our business units," said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. "Our Q2 outlook reflects substantial records across revenue, gross margin, EPS and free cash flow, and we anticipate our business performance to continue strengthening through fiscal 2026. Micron's technology leadership, differentiated product portfolio, and strong operational execution position us as an essential AI enabler, and we are investing to support our customers' growing need for memory and storage."

Quarterly Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts)

GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2) FQ1-26 FQ4-25 FQ1-25 FQ1-26 FQ4-25 FQ1-25 Revenue - 13,643 - 11,315 - 8,709 - 13,643 - 11,315 - 8,709 Gross margin 7,646 5,054 3,348 7,753 5,169 3,441 Percent of revenue 56.0 - 44.7 - 38.4 - 56.8 - 45.7 - 39.5 - Operating expenses 1,510 1,400 1,174 1,334 1,214 1,047 Operating income 6,136 3,654 2,174 6,419 3,955 2,394 Percent of revenue 45.0 - 32.3 - 25.0 - 47.0 - 35.0 - 27.5 - Net income 5,240 3,201 1,870 5,482 3,469 2,037 Diluted earnings per share 4.60 2.83 1.67 4.78 3.03 1.79

For the first quarter of 2026, investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $4.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow(2) was $3.9 billion. Micron ended the year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $12.0 billion. On December 17, 2025, Micron's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on January 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2025.

Quarterly Business Unit Financial Results FQ1-26 FQ4-25 FQ1-25 Cloud Memory Business Unit Revenue - 5,284 - 4,543 - 2,648 Gross margin 66 - 59 - 51 - Operating margin 55 - 48 - 40 - Core Data Center Business Unit Revenue - 2,379 - 1,577 - 2,292 Gross margin 51 - 41 - 50 - Operating margin 37 - 25 - 38 - Mobile and Client Business Unit Revenue - 4,255 - 3,760 - 2,608 Gross margin 54 - 36 - 27 - Operating margin 47 - 29 - 15 - Automotive and Embedded Business Unit Revenue - 1,720 - 1,434 - 1,158 Gross margin 45 - 31 - 20 - Operating margin 36 - 20 - 7 -

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron's guidance for the second quarter of 2026:

FQ2-26 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook Revenue $18.70 billion ± $400 million $18.70 billion ± $400 million Gross margin 67.0% ± 1.0% 68.0% ± 1.0% Operating expenses $1.56 billion ± $20 million $1.38 billion ± $20 million Diluted earnings per share $8.19 ± $0.20 $8.42 ± $0.20

Further information regarding Micron's business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com -

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to investors.micron.comdiscuss its first quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its second quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com . A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results, including our guidance for the second quarter of 2026. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor . Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings; adjusted free cash flow; investments in capital expenditures, net; and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron's use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. November 27,

2025 August 28,

2025 November 28,

2024 Revenue - 13,643 - 11,315 - 8,709 Cost of goods sold 5,997 6,261 5,361 Gross margin 7,646 5,054 3,348 Research and development 1,171 1,047 888 Selling, general, and administrative 337 314 288 Other operating (income) expense, net 2 39 (2 - Operating income 6,136 3,654 2,174 Interest income 139 146 107 Interest expense (74 - (124 - (118 - Other non-operating income (expense), net (140 - (45 - (11 - 6,061 3,631 2,152 Income tax (provision) benefit (829 - (429 - (283 - Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees 8 (1 - 1 Net income - 5,240 - 3,201 - 1,870 Earnings per share Basic - 4.66 - 2.86 - 1.68 Diluted 4.60 2.83 1.67 Number of shares used in per share calculations Basic 1,125 1,120 1,111 Diluted 1,138 1,131 1,122

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) As of November 27,

2025 August 28,

2025 Assets Cash and equivalents - 9,731 - 9,642 Short-term investments 587 665 Receivables 10,184 9,265 Inventories 8,205 8,355 Other current assets 958 914 Total current assets 29,665 28,841 Long-term marketable investments 1,697 1,629 Property, plant, and equipment 48,477 46,590 Operating lease right-of-use assets 700 736 Intangible assets 465 453 Deferred tax assets 641 616 Goodwill 1,150 1,150 Other noncurrent assets 3,176 2,783 Total assets - 85,971 - 82,798 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses - 9,796 - 9,649 Current debt 569 560 Other current liabilities 1,695 1,245 Total current liabilities 12,060 11,454 Long-term debt 11,187 14,017 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 669 701 Noncurrent unearned government incentives 1,148 1,018 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,101 1,443 Total liabilities 27,165 28,633 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Common stock 127 127 Additional capital 13,610 13,339 Retained earnings 53,344 48,583 Treasury stock (8,152 - (7,852 - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (123 - (32 - Total equity 58,806 54,165 Total liabilities and equity - 85,971 - 82,798

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited) Three months ended November 27,

2025 November 28,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income - 5,240 - 1,870 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 2,212 2,030 Stock-based compensation 290 220 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (871 - (817 - Inventories 150 170 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 156 (241 - Other current liabilities 449 (161 - Other noncurrent liabilities 547 132 Other 238 41 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,411 3,244 Cash flows from investing activities Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (5,389 - (3,206 - Purchases of available-for-sale securities (255 - (377 - Proceeds from government incentives 878 65 Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities 268 428 Other (96 - (58 - Net cash used for investing activities (4,594 - (3,148 - Cash flows from financing activities Repayments of debt (2,943 - (84 - Repurchases of common stock - withholdings on employee equity awards (367 - (207 - Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program (300 - - Payments of dividends to shareholders (134 - (131 - Other (1 - - Net cash used for financing activities (3,745 - (422 - Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 14 (29 - Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 86 (355 - Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,646 7,052 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period - 9,732 - 6,697

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In millions, except per share amounts) 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. November 27,

2025 August 28,

2025 November 28,

2024 GAAP gross margin - 7,646 - 5,054 - 3,348 Stock-based compensation 107 115 90 Other - - 3 Non-GAAP gross margin - 7,753 - 5,169 - 3,441 GAAP operating expenses - 1,510 - 1,400 - 1,174 Stock-based compensation (173 - (147 - (127 - Restructure and asset impairments - (38 - - Other (3 - (1 - - Non-GAAP operating expenses - 1,334 - 1,214 - 1,047 GAAP operating income - 6,136 - 3,654 - 2,174 Stock-based compensation 280 262 217 Restructure and asset impairments - 38 - Other 3 1 3 Non-GAAP operating income - 6,419 - 3,955 - 2,394 GAAP net income - 5,240 - 3,201 - 1,870 Stock-based compensation 280 262 217 Restructure and asset impairments - 38 - Loss on debt prepayments 130 9 - Other (20 - 1 - Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments (148 - (42 - (50 - Non-GAAP net income - 5,482 - 3,469 - 2,037 GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,138 1,131 1,122 Adjustment for stock-based compensation 10 14 16 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,148 1,145 1,138 GAAP diluted earnings per share - 4.60 - 2.83 - 1.67 Effects of the above adjustments 0.18 0.20 0.12 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share - 4.78 - 3.03 - 1.79

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued 1st Qtr. 4th Qtr. 1st Qtr. November 27,

2025 August 28,

2025 November 28,

2024 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities - 8,411 - 5,730 - 3,244 Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (5,389 - (5,658 - (3,206 - Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 6 20 9 Proceeds from government incentives 878 711 65 Investments in capital expenditures, net (4,505 - (4,927 - (3,132 - Adjusted free cash flow - 3,906 - 803 - 112

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

Stock-based compensation;

Gains and losses from debt prepayments;

Restructure and asset impairments; and

The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax (provision) benefit relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK FQ2-26 GAAP Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $18.70 billion ± $400 million -

$18.70 billion ± $400 million Gross margin 67.0% ± 1.0% 1.0%

A 68.0% ± 1.0% Operating expenses $1.56 billion ± $20 million $180 million B $1.38 billion ± $20 million Diluted earnings per share(1) $8.19 ± $0.20 $0.23

A, B, C $8.42 ± $0.20

Non-GAAP Adjustments

(in millions)

A Stock-based compensation - cost of goods sold - 125 B Stock-based compensation - research and development 119 B Stock-based compensation - sales, general, and administrative 61 C Tax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments (48 - - 257 (1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.15 billion diluted shares.



The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.



