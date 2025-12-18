Meridian Innovation Unveils "Cheetah" -- A New Generation of High-Performance, Cost-Optimized 50×50 LWIR Thermal Imaging Sensor

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Innovation, a global leader in CMOS-based thermal imaging solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Cheetah, a breakthrough 50×50 LWIR thermal imaging sensor engineered to deliver a new level of performance, compactness, and affordability for mass-market applications.

Built on Meridian's proven SenXor technology platform, Cheetah offers unrivalled price-performance, enabling broad adoption across smart devices, industrial systems, and consumer electronics. It is uniquely positioned to serve high-growth markets, spanning smart appliances and IoT, HVAC systems, automotive interior air-conditioning and safety, as well as health monitoring and wellbeing and smart infrastructure.

Key Features of the Cheetah 50×50 Sensor

50×50 array of LWIR detectors for cost-sensitive and compact applications

Very low cost and low power enabled by its CMOS-based architecture

Small footprint (as tiny 7x7x7 mm) suitable for space-constrained designs

Camera modules (with integrated lens of different FOV) and evaluation kits (with standard interfaces) available

Product Availability & Roadmap

Pre-production samples: Now available for evaluation, please email to info@meridianinno.com for more information.

Mass production: Scheduled for early 2026

Cheetah represents Meridian Innovation's next strategic step in bringing thermal imaging into the mainstream. With a strong focus on cost efficiency and integration simplicity, Cheetah enables thermal sensing to be deployed at scale across everyday products and applications. We extend our sincere appreciation to our partners and customers for their continuous support.

About Meridian Innovation

Meridian Innovation is a pioneering developer of advanced CMOS Thermal Imaging solutions with operations in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, USA and UK. Its patented SenXor CMOS Thermal Imaging technology enables mass producible LWIR products for consumer and commercial applications, promotes safer and better living.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847463/Meridian_Innovation_Logo.jpg

