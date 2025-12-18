Roblon A/S: Annual Report 2024/25

The English-language edition of the Annual Report will be published in January 2026 at www.roblon.com

Summary

For FY 2024/25, Roblon reports profit from continuing operations.

US subsidiary divested.

For its continuing operations, Roblon realised revenue of DKKm 236.9 and an operating profit (EBIT) before special items of DKKm 31.6, equalling an EBIT margin of 13.3%.

The Group's 2024/25 performance was adversely affected by two special circumstances during the financial year:

Sale of US subsidiary

Roblon completed the initiated process to divest the Group's US subsidiary in a management buyout by the US subsidiary's local Management. The Group reported an overall loss from discontinued operations after tax of DKKm 49.6 for 2024/25 (a loss of DKKm 30.6). Roblon no longer has any liquidity obligations towards the former US subsidiary.

Loss on winding up of product category

In special items, the Group has recognised a loss of DKKm 3.9 (DKKm 0.0) relating to the winding up of a product category targeting the European FOC market. The decision to wind up the product category was based on the competitive situation in the product category, which is largely volume based and highly competitive.

Like last year's report, the Group's report on corporate social responsibility forms an integral part of Annual Report 2024/25. In 2024/25, Roblon also prepared separate climate accounts that are aligned with the reporting principles of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and cover relevant key figures for Scopes 1, 2 and 3. Selected ESG key figures from the climate accounts are included in the Key ESG data statement in Annual Report 2024/25.

Selected financial highlights for the Group's continuing operations

Order intake of DKKm 217.3 (DKKm 236.9)

Revenue of DKKm 236.9 (DKKm 245.4)

Gross profit of DKKm 146.3 (DKKm 149.3), equalling a gross margin of 61.8% (60.8%)

Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (EBITDA) and before special items of DKKm 45.3 (DKKm 44.9)

Operating profit (EBIT) before special items of DKKm 31.6 (DKKm 29.3), equalling an EBIT margin of 13.3% (11.9%)

Profit from continuing operations before tax of DKKm 27.5 (DKKm 27.2)

Return on invested capital (ROIC) before tax of 18.7% (16.1%)

Earnings per B share after tax of DKK 11.8 (DKK 11.7)

Product development costs in 2024/25 totalled DKKm 8.4 (DKKm 7.6), equalling 3.5% (3.1%) of total revenue





Selected financial highlights for the Group's continuing and discontinued operations

Loss after tax for continuing and discontinued operations of DKKm 28.5 (a loss of DKKm 9.6)

Net cash inflow from operations for the period of DKKm 31.4 (DKKm 56.2)

Net cash inflow for the year of DKKm 13.9 (outflow of DKKm 11.8).





Roblon's revenue for the 2024/25 financial year was DKKm 236.9 (DKKm 245.4). The Composite product group generated revenue of DKKm 192.7 (DKKm 185.4), and revenue from the oil and gas industry grew, while revenue from supplies for submarine energy cables was at the same level as last year. The FOC product group generated revenue of DKKm 44.2 (DKKm 60.0). The DKKm 15.8 decline reflected continuing difficult market conditions in EMEA for the FOC industry in 2025, which affected the entire industry.

EBIT before special items for 2024/25 amounted to DKKm 31.6 (DKKm 29.3) for an EBIT margin of 13.3% (11.9%). The improvement was driven by a gross margin at the same high level as last year, a decrease in total overhead costs and reduced depreciation, amortisation and impairment of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

Realised revenue and earnings for 2024/25 were in line with Management's most recent guidance set out in the interim report for Q3 2024/25.

The Board of Directors proposes to the annual general meeting a dividend distribution of DKKm 17.9. The proposed dividend reflects the realised profit of continuing operations for 2024/25, the Group's surplus cash at 31 October 2025, the Group's credit facilities and Management's expectations as to cash flow developments in 2025/26.

Guidance for 2025/26

In Company Announcement no. 10 of 9 December 2025, Roblon set out Management's revenue and earnings guidance for the 2025/26 financial year.

Management's guidance for FY 2025/26 is as follows:

Revenue of DKKm 200-240 (realised 2024/25: DKKm 236.9).

Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment (EBITDA) and before special items of DKKm 10-30 (realised 2024/25: DKKm 45.3).

Operating profit (EBIT) before special items of DKKm 0-20 (realised 2024/25: DKKm 31.6).





Management expects the Group's performance for FY 2025/26 to be affected by a changed product mix. For example, revenue from the supply of strength members for submarine energy cables is expected to be lower than in the past two financial years. Roblon's submarine energy cable business is relatively new, and as the market is project-based, fluctuations may occur from year to year despite market growth expectations.

Roblon is currently engaged in dialogues with customers, development work and talks regarding supplies for submarine energy cable projects that are expected to commence after 2026, and Management thus expects to return to a higher activity level in 2026/27.

Generally, Roblon still expects increased price competition in the industries to which the Group supplies products and services as well as continued challenging market conditions in the FOC product group.

Forward-looking statements

The above forward-looking statements, in particular revenue and earnings projections, are inherently uncertain and subject to risk. Many factors are beyond Roblon's control, and actual results may consequently differ significantly from the projections expressed in the annual report. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competitive situation, changes in demand and purchasing behaviour, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations and general economic, political and commercial conditions.

Frederikshavn, 18 December 2025

Roblon A/S

Mikael Staal Axelsen Kim Müller Carsten Michno

Chairman CEO Co-CEO/CFO

