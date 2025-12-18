EQS-News: Birkenstock Holding plc
BIRKENSTOCK REPORTS FISCAL 2025REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD OF TARGET, OUTPERFORMING ADJUSTED EBITDA AND EARNINGS GROWTH; SETS FISCAL 2026 TARGETS
Birkenstock Holding plc (together with its subsidiaries, "BIRKENSTOCK", the "Company" or "we", NYSE: BIRK) today announces financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. The Company reports fiscal 2025 revenue growth of 16% and 18% on a constant currency basis, ahead of the Company's guidance of 15-17%, driven by strong consumer demand across all segments, channels and categories. Adjusted EBITDA margin for fiscal 2025 of 31.8% reached the high-end of the Company's guidance range of 31.3-31.8%, despite currency translation and tariff headwinds of 70 basis points for the fiscal year.
Financial highlights for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024):
Financial highlights for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2025 (compared to the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2024):
Guidance for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026 (compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, unless otherwise stated):
Oliver Reichert, CEO of BIRKENSTOCK and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company: "We are proud to be reporting very strong fiscal 2025 results, with constant currency revenue growth coming in ahead of our target at 18% and Adjusted EBITDA margin at the high end of our guidance range. Once again, the BIRKENSTOCK team executed very well and our brand continues to stand out with consumers. We continue to take share at key wholesale partners who view our brand as a "must-have". In fiscal 2025, we reached record revenues of EUR 2.1 billion and grew strong double-digits in every segment. We are delivering on white-spaces as promised with closed-toe share of business up 500 basis points to 38%, we opened 30 net new own-retail stores, bringing our total to 97, and APAC share of business increased 120 basis points to 11%. As we look forward into fiscal 2026, we see a continuation of the strong consumer demand and double-digit growth. Our growth is currently only limited globally by our production capacity and desire to maintain scarcity; consumer demand remains robust globally."
Fiscal 2025 results demonstrate resilient consumer demand for BIRKENSTOCK products
BIRKENSTOCK reports fiscal 2025 revenue of EUR 2.1 billion, up 16% compared to fiscal 2024 on a reported basis and up 18% in constant currency. Revenue growth was supported by 12% unit growth and 5% constant currency growth in Average Selling Price (ASP). ASP benefited from product mix and targeted price actions. Closed-toe shoes continue to outpace the growth of sandals, contributing to the higher ASP. Closed-toe share of revenue increased 500 basis points year-over-year to reach 38% for the full fiscal year.
B2B revenue grew 20% on a reported basis and 21% in constant currency, supported by strong demand and sell-through at key partners. The majority of this growth came from within existing doors driven by an expanded assortment of BIRKENSTOCK styles and very strong full-price sell-through at key partners. DTC revenue was up 11% on a reported basis and 12% in constant currency. The Company further amplified its own-store footprint with the addition of 30 new own stores during fiscal 2025, bringing the total number of own retail stores to 97 at year-end.
Double-digit revenue growth in all segments
In the Americas segment, BIRKENSTOCK delivered fiscal 2025 revenue growth of 15% on a reported basis and 18% in constant currency. The strong double-digit growth was led by the B2B channel, where the Company continues to take share with key partners. The Company opened six new own-stores in fiscal 2025, bringing the total number of own stores in the Americas segment to 14.
Revenue in EMEA grew 14% in fiscal 2025 on a reported basis and in constant currency. Similar to Americas, the B2B channel led the growth in EMEA. The Company opened eight new own-stores in fiscal 2025 (net), bringing total stores in the EMEA segment to 42.
In the APAC segment, BIRKENSTOCK achieved revenue growth of 31% on a reported basis and 34% on a constant currency basis in fiscal 2025. The Company opened 16 new own-stores, bringing the total in APAC to 41. Additionally, the Company grew its mono-brand partner stores by over 15% year-over-year.
Investing in production capacity to meet consumer demand
BIRKENSTOCK invested approximately EUR 85 million in capital expenditures in fiscal 2025, primarily to expand production capacity.
BIRKENSTOCK ended the fiscal year with cash and cash equivalents of EUR 329 million and net leverage of 1.5x as of September 30, 2025 compared to 1.8x at September 30, 2024. The Company repurchased EUR 176 million in shares during the fiscal year. Without the share repurchase, net leverage would have been 1.2x.
Annual Report
The Company's Annual Report for the year ended September 30, 2025 on Form 20-F, which has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. The documents are available to view on the Company's website at https://www.birkenstock-holding.com/financialssec_filings. The Company will provide a hard copy of its Annual Report on Form 20-F (including the Company's audited financial statements) to its shareholders free of charge upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@birkenstock-holding.com
Conference call information
BIRKENSTOCK will host a webcast to discuss fiscal fourth quarter 2025 and full fiscal year 2025 results on December 18, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (1:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time). The webcast will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://www.birkenstock-holding.com. To join the event, please register via the general audience webcast link Birkenstock Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Results - Events Platform - Q4. Covering analysts who wish to participate in the live Q&A session are required to pre-register. An archive of the webcast will also be available on BIRKENSTOCK's Investor Relations website.
ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK
Birkenstock Holding plc is the ultimate parent company of Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG and its subsidiaries. BIRKENSTOCK is a global brand which embraces all consumers regardless of geography, gender, age and income and which is committed to a clear purpose - encouraging proper foot health. Deeply rooted in studies of the biomechanics of the human foot and backed by a family tradition of shoemaking that can be traced back to 1774, BIRKENSTOCK is a timeless «super brand» with a brand universe that transcends product categories and ranges from entry-level to luxury price points while addressing the growing need for a conscious and active lifestyle. Function, quality and tradition are the core values of the Zeitgeist brand which features products in the footwear, sleep systems and natural cosmetics categories. BIRKENSTOCK is the inventor of the footbed and has shaped the principle of walking as intended by nature ("Naturgewolltes Gehen").
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to our current expectations and views of future events, including our current expectations and views with respect to, among other things, our operations and financial performance. In particular, such forward-looking statements include statements relating to our fiscal 2026 outlook. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "continue," "could," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward- looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those expected in our forward-looking statements for many reasons, including: our dependence on the image and reputation of the BIRKENSTOCK brand; the intense competition we face from both established companies and newer entrants into the market; our ability to execute our DTC growth strategy and risks associated with our e-commerce platforms; our ability to adapt to changes in consumer preferences and attract new customers; our ability to attract and retain customers, and the effectiveness and efficiency of our marketing efforts; risks related to merchandise returns; harm to our brand and market share due to counterfeit products; our ability to successfully operate and expand retail stores, and our dependence on favorable lease terms, brand awareness and the ability to hire adequate staff to successfully operate such retail stores; economic conditions impacting consumer spending, such as inflation, tariffs and other trade policy actions, the deterioration of consumer sentiment, a deterioration of the macroeconomic situation generally, and our ability to react to any of them; the relative illiquidity of our real property investments and our ability to sell properties on reasonable terms in response to changing economic, financial and investment conditions; risks related to our non-footwear products; failure to realize expected returns from our investments in our businesses and operations; our ability to adequately manage our acquisitions, investments or other strategic initiatives; our ability to manage our operations at our current size or manage future growth effectively; currency exchange rate fluctuations; risks related to global or regional health events; our dependence on third parties for our sales and distribution channels, as well as deterioration or termination of relationships with major wholesale partners; risks related to the conversion of wholesale distribution markets to owned and operated markets and risks related to productivity or efficiency initiatives; operational challenges related to the distribution of our products; seasonality, weather conditions and climate change; adverse events influencing the sustainability of our supply chain or our relationships with major suppliers, or increases in raw materials or labor costs; our ability to effectively manage inventory; unforeseen business interruptions and other operational problems at our production facilities, as well as disruptions to our shipping and delivery arrangements; fluctuations in product costs and availability due to fuel price uncertainty; failure to attract, hire, train and retain key employees and deterioration of relationships with employees, employee representative bodies and stakeholders; our dependence on the services and reputation of our Chief Executive Officer; adequate protection, maintenance and enforcement of our trademarks and other intellectual property rights; regulations governing the use and processing of personal data, as well as disruption and security breaches affecting information technology systems; payment-related risks related to the use of credit cards and debit cards; the reliance of our operations, products, systems and services on complex IT systems; risks related to international markets; risks related to litigation, compliance and regulatory matters, including corporate responsibility and ESG matters; risks related to climate change and regulatory responses to it; inadequate insurance coverage, or increased insurance costs; compliance with existing laws and regulations or changes in such laws and regulations; tax-related risks; risks related to our amount of indebtedness, its restrictive covenants and our ability to repay our debt; control by our Principal Shareholder whose interests may conflict with ours or yours in the future; material weaknesses identified in our internal control over financial reporting and our ability to remediate such material weaknesses; our status as a foreign private issuer and as a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NYSE rules; natural disasters, public health crises, political crises, civil unrest and other catastrophic events beyond control and the factors described in the sections titled "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 18, 2025, as updated, from time to time, by our reports on Form 6-K that update, supplement or supersede such information. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release and is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OTHER METRICS
This press release includes "non-IFRS measures" that are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). Specifically, we make use of the non-IFRS financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Constant Currency Revenue growth, Adjusted EPS (Basic/Diluted), Adjusted Net profit, Net leverage and Net debt, which are not recognized measures under IFRS and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with IFRS.
We discuss non-IFRS financial measures in this press release because they are a basis upon which our management assesses our performance, and we believe they reflect underlying trends and are indicators of our business. Additionally, we believe that such non-IFRS financial measures and similar measures are widely used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a means of evaluating a company's performance.
Our non-IFRS financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Our non-IFRS financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, as they do not reflect all the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with IFRS. Our non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation, nor should they be regarded as a substitute for, or superior to, measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation is provided in the tables accompanying this press release for each non-IFRS financial measure in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation is not provided for any forward-looking non-IFRS financial measures as such a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable efforts.
Average selling price ("ASP") is calculated by dividing our total revenue from sales of footwear pairs by the number of footwear pairs sold. Prior to fiscal 2024, ASP was calculated by dividing our total revenue by our total number of units of all products sold. The difference between these two methods is immaterial.
In addition, we also present ASP growth on a constant currency basis. We define constant currency
Birkenstock Holding plc
Consolidated Statements of Profit
(In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information)
Birkenstock Holding plc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of Euros)
Birkenstock Holding plc
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of Euros)
Birkenstock Holding plc
Reconciliation of Revenue to Constant Currency Revenue
(In thousands of Euros, unless otherwise stated)
Birkenstock Holding plc
Reconciliation of Net profit to Adjusted Net profit
(In thousands of Euros, except share and per share information)
(1) Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan.
(2) Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting as well as legal fees.
(3) Represents costs associated with the secondary offerings on behalf of the selling shareholder. The secondary offerings were completed on June 28, 2024, and on May 30, 2025.
(4) Represents costs associated with the acquisition of Birkenstock Australia Pty Ltd. Costs mainly include legal fees, consulting fees and travel expenses.
(5) Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans.
(6) Represents the effect of reversing capitalized transaction costs of the Original USD Term Loan due to its early repayment of USD 450 million in the first quarter ended December 31, 2023 and the subsequent impact on finance costs.
(7) Represents income tax effects for the adjustments as outlined above, except for unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) and share-based compensation expenses since these have not been treated as tax deductible in the initial tax calculation.
Birkenstock Holding plc
Reconciliation of Net profit to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands of Euros)
(1) Represents share-based compensation expenses relating to the management investment plan.
(2) Represents IPO-related costs, which include consulting as well as legal fees.
(3) Represents costs associated with the secondary offerings on behalf of the selling shareholder. The secondary offerings were completed on June 28, 2024, and on May 30, 2025.
(4) Represents costs associated with the acquisition of Birkenstock Australia Pty Ltd. Costs mainly include legal fees, consulting fees and travel expenses.
(5) Represents the primarily non-cash impact of foreign exchange rates within profit (loss). We do not consider these gains and losses representative of operating performance of the business because they are primarily driven by fluctuations in the USD to Euro foreign exchange rate on intercompany receivables for inventory and intercompany loans.
Birkenstock Holding plc
Reconciliation of Net debt and Net leverage
(In thousands of Euros, unless otherwise stated)
