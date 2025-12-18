Addepto, one of Poland's fastest-growing AI and Data consulting companies, has been acquired by KMS Technology, a leading U.S. based Digital Engineering, Data, and AI company. This strategic move marks a milestone in Addepto's journey from an AI startup to becoming part of a globally recognized leader in artificial intelligence and data innovation. This acquisition marks a key step in KMS Technology's growth strategy and ongoing value creation journey.

KMS Technology and Addepto Executive Leadership Team

KMS's decision to invest in Addepto underscores the global recognition of the company's deep AI expertise and relationships with blue-chip enterprise customers in the industrial and automotive segments, highlighting the strength, ambition, and impact that Addepto has built over the years.

By joining KMS Technology, Addepto gains access to broader international markets, enterprise clients, and global delivery capabilities. Combined, the two companies will merge Addepto's deep AI and data science expertise with KMS's global scale, delivery capabilities, and rich service portfolio, accelerating the development and deployment of advanced AI-driven solutions for enterprises worldwide.

"This is a transformative moment for Addepto," said Artur Haponik, CEO Co-Founder of Addepto. "Joining KMS Technology gives us the reach, resources, and global platform to scale faster than ever before while staying true to our roots as an innovation-driven AI company. Together with KMS, we can bring even more value to our clients through stronger delivery capabilities, access to global resources, and an expanded portfolio of solutions."

"This strategic move addresses evolving market needs and reflects our shared ambition to serve a larger, global client base. By combining KMS Technology's digital engineering capabilities with Addepto's advanced AI and data solutions and strong market presence, we are even better positioned to help clients accelerate digital transformation and create greater business impact worldwide, with an expanding direct presence across Europe, the Americas, and APAC," said Leo Tucker, CEO of KMS Technology

With this partnership, Addepto and KMS Technology will continue to help organizations unlock the full potential of AI, data engineering and machine learning, driving business outcomes and shaping the future of intelligent digital transformation.

Canaccord Genuity served as exclusive financial advisor to Addepto.

ABOUT ADDEPTO

Addepto, one of Poland's fastest-growing AI consulting and development companies, has been acquired by KMS Technology, a leading U.S.-based digital engineering company. This strategic move marks a major milestone in Addepto's journey from a nimble Polish AI startup to a globally recognized leader in artificial intelligence and data innovation. More details at: addepto.com

ABOUT KMS TECHNOLOGY

KMS Technology is a digital engineering company helping businesses turn bold ideas into high-impact solutions-faster. Founded in 2009 as a U.S.-based services company, we've grown into a global organization with locations in the US, Vietnam, Mexico, and Poland. Our mission is to help customers build what's next-accelerating innovation, crafting brilliant solutions, and creating real-world impact. Stay connected at: kms-technology.com

