Expansion leverages ESW's cross-border capabilities alongside Shopify's infrastructure and Arsenalia's strategic consultancy to power Scholl's global DTC growth.

ESW, the leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce provider, today announced an expanded partnership with Scholl, executed in close collaboration with Shopify and Arsenalia, to accelerate the brand's international ecommerce rollout across more than 50 markets.

The partnership brings together Shopify's platform infrastructure, Arsenalia's strategic vision and operational excellence, and ESW's Merchant of Record cross-border capabilities to enable Scholl to scale its global DTC footprint through a fully localised, compliant, and operationally streamlined model.

Scholl selected ESW as it sought a partner capable of simplifying cross-border complexity while maintaining full control of its platform and customer data. ESW's native Shopify integration, combined with seamless coordination with Arsenalia, enables the brand to launch and scale international markets with speed and consistency. Rollout began with Scholl's domestic market and Europe, including the United Kingdom and Switzerland, and will continue with more than 30 additional markets such as India, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, and key territories in the Middle East.

"With this collaboration, Scholl is able to bring our products to more consumers around the world through a frictionless, high-quality direct-to-consumer experience," said Barbara Freti, Chief Commercial Officer of Scholl. "ESW, Shopify, and Arsenalia have created a scalable foundation that supports our international ambitions and ensures our brand is represented with excellence in every market."

As the partnership progresses, all three organizations are working together to ensure Scholl's global expansion is supported by a scalable, future-proof foundation. This collaboration not only streamlines the technical and operational elements of cross-border commerce but also ensures each new market launch benefits from shared expertise, unified planning, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional consumer experience.

"At ESW, our goal is to deliver tailored solutions that enable brands to scale their direct-to-consumer businesses internationally," said Federica Ronchi, Vice President of Sales at ESW. "Partnering with Shopify and Arsenalia has enabled Scholl to accelerate its scalability, shorten time-to-market, reduce operational complexity, and unlock new global revenue streams across markets."

The partnership structure ensured a unified operating model across storefront experience, back-end workflows, and international compliance. This coordinated approach significantly reduced development time, improved launch quality, and enabled Scholl to enter new markets while delivering a consistent customer experience on day one.

"Shopify is proud to support Scholl in its global expansion," said Paolo Picazio, Shopify's Head of South Europe, Partnerships and Country Manager, Italy.

"By pairing Shopify's flexible, resilient commerce infrastructure with ESW's cross-border expertise and Arsenalia's consultancy and technical experience, Scholl can focus on what it does best: delivering innovative products and building relationships with customers worldwide."

The partnership reinforces ESW's broader strategy of helping global brands unlock international growth while maintaining a strong local presence in customer care and operational management. It also demonstrates the strength of ESW's ecosystem approach, in which platform providers like Shopify and system integrators such as Arsenalia play a coordinated role in accelerating global commerce activation.

"At Arsenalia, our goal is to lead brands towards scalable, future-ready revenue growth ecosystems at the global level," said Marco Dalla Libera, partner at Arsenalia. "Working with Scholl, ESW, and Shopify allowed us to create a unified system that manages complexity behind the scenes so that Scholl can grow quickly, confidently, and efficiently."

By adopting ESW's end-to-end solution, including localisation of payments and checkout, duties and tax calculation, fraud management, compliance, and multilingual customer service, Scholl is positioned to deliver a seamless, high-quality customer journey across all active regions. The model offers the brand a scalable, low-risk foundation for future market entries supported by ESW's Customer Success and Customer Service teams.

About Scholl

The most aesthetic comfort shoes in the world, born in 1899. Scholl is the iconic brand pioneer in the field of aspirational footwear, design and technology, offering a specialized product portfolio featuring unique comfort, proven technologies, and contemporary design. Honoring the iconic Pescura born in 1956. By combining modern craftsmanship techniques, eco-conscious design, and sustainable materials, Scholl promotes personal well-being while reducing carbon footprints. Scholl is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide as well as through www.scholl-shoes.com.

About ESW

ESW makes worldwide ecommerce powerful and simple by partnering with the world's best-loved brands and retailers to deliver international ecommerce solutions that reduce cross-border complexity. By localising the online shopping experience, ESW creates moments that matter between brands and consumers, drives global revenue, and helps build brand loyalty. ESW addresses the complexities of international markets with tailored solutions, including frictionless checkout, fast and reliable shipping and returns, and reduced compliance and regulatory risk.

ESW enables clients to navigate local markets confidently and drive long-term profitability through its unique, genuine partnership approach. With offices in New York, Dublin, Madrid, and Singapore, ESW helps the world's premier and most ambitious brands achieve growth and profitability in over 200 international markets. ESW is the only international commerce solution that is MACH certified.

About Arsenalia

Arsenalia is the independent partner guiding organizations along their growth journeys, integrating AI-driven technologies, optimizing processes, and enabling new business models to create lasting, tangible value. With a team of over 1,000 experts, global offices and operational hubs, and established partnerships with leading technology providers, Arsenalia combines strategic vision with operational excellence. We provide consulting across Customer Experience, People, Enterprise, and Innovation, driving comprehensive and sustainable digital transformation.

