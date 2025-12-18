Delivering magic behind the scenes, OCS and Merlin Entertainments agree five-year Integrated FM partnership across top UK attractions.

Ipswich, UK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OCS, a global leader in facilities management, has been appointed by Merlin Entertainments to deliver Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) services across 12 of its UK attractions, marking a strategic evolution in how FM supports the guest experience.

This five-year partnership - which has now commenced - introduces a comprehensive IFM model for the first time, covering a range of services across these locations, including building maintenance, cleaning, security, waste management, landscaping and pest control. Merlin employees working in these areas transferred to the OCS team on 1st December 2025. A further number of independent contractors will transition to the new model from 1st April 2026.

The partnership spans some of the UK's most popular destinations: Alton Towers Resort, LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, Chessington World of Adventures Resort, Thorpe Park, Warwick Castle, two SEA LIFE sites, the London Eye, Madame Tussauds, Shrek's Adventure! and The London Dungeon. These attractions welcome millions of guests each year, making the smooth, safe and sustainable operation of their facilities essential to the magic.

Mike Vallis, Merlin's SVP Managing Director for the UK said: "Our priority is creating unforgettable experiences for those visiting our attractions. Partnering with OCS - with their proven expertise in guest-focused environments like ours - allows us to simplify operations, drive consistency and ensure our facilities at these sites are safe, clean and maintained to the highest standards.

"Those colleagues who are now part of OCS will continue to work alongside Merlin's in-house teams, who will remain focused on delivering magical days out and immersive shorts breaks for families at these attractions. This close collaboration will be particularly important for those working in our technical services and engineering teams, who will see their expertise in areas such as ride maintenance being complemented by the input provided by colleagues working under OCS's leadership."

The hard services element of the partnership is critical. OCS will be responsible for maintaining the supporting infrastructure and technical systems that power each site, from heating and ventilation to lighting and water management. With millions of guests visiting Merlin's UK attractions every year, the proactive management of these systems plays a vital role in ensuring safety, reliability and minimal disruption to deliver operational excellence.

At the heart of this partnership is a shared vision to create seamless behind-the-scenes operations that enable Merlin to concentrate more fully on creating unforgettable experiences for families. By combining OCS's extensive expertise in high-footfall venues with industry-leading technology, the collaboration sets a new benchmark for FM in the attractions and leisure sector.

The contract also marks the beginning of a transformation journey, introducing OCS LIVE, a full suite of real-time reporting and performance dashboards, and a strategic lifecycle asset management model aligned with ISO 55001 standards. Technologies such as cobotics, drones, and proactive energy management systems will support efficiency, sustainability and service excellence across all sites.

Once fully mobilised, OCS will self-deliver consistent FM solutions across all 12 attractions. By placing hard services at the heart of operations, the partnership aims to optimise technical performance, reduce downtime and support the delivery of immersive experiences without interruption.

Bruce McDonnell, Private Sector Managing Director at OCS, commented:

"We're immensely proud to partner with Merlin Entertainments. This is a first-of-its-kind contract in the UK attractions sector, combining scale, innovation and a shared dedication to people and experiences. We understand these destinations are incredibly important to the families and guests who enjoy them. Our role is to quietly work behind the scenes to ensure they operate smoothly, safely and sustainably."

Alongside FM delivery, OCS will support Merlin's environmental goals, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2030, full LED lighting by 2027, and a zero-waste-to-landfill strategy. All new utility vehicles will be electric, and joint water efficiency and energy reduction targets will be established throughout the contract duration.

The social value agenda is just as ambitious. Using the TOMS framework, the partnership is expected to deliver over £1 million in proxy social value each year. This amounts to more than £5 million over five years, covering outcomes such as apprenticeships, local employment opportunities and colleague development pathways.

Colleague wellbeing will also be a priority. All OCS team members working at Merlin sites will have access to financial wellbeing tools, 24/7 mental health and GP support, along with a reward platform offering everyday discounts, helping colleagues feel supported both at home and at work.

Jonny Young, Sector Managing Director - Private FM, Venues at OCS, added:

"This is a groundbreaking contract in the attractions sector and a real milestone for OCS. It reflects our proven expertise in venues and destinations and reinforces our position as an industry leader in high-footfall environments. Our adaptability, cultural fit and commitment to self-delivery made us the right partner for Merlin. Hard services are at the foundation of this partnership, and we understand what it takes to keep complex environments running safely, efficiently and without interruption. Together, we are delivering much more than facilities management. We are helping Merlin create magical moments for millions of guests every year."

