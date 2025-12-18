TAIPING, Malaysia, Dec 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer EcoPark invites visitors to experience the festive charm of Spritzer MerryLand, as the park transforms into a magical year-end destination filled with enchanting Christmas-themed decorations, now open to the public until 11 January 2026 at Spritzer EcoPark, Taiping.As part of Spritzer's signature year-end celebration, the EcoPark has been thoughtfully transformed into a cheerful, whimsical, and family-friendly festive wonderland. Featuring immersive festive d'cor, twinkling light installations, and seasonal displays, Spritzer MerryLand offers a warm and joyful atmosphere that encourages families and friends to gather, celebrate, and capture memorable photo moments throughout the holiday season.Spritzer EcoPark operates daily from 9:30am to 10:00pm. During the special period from 20 to 28 December 2025, operating hours will be extended until 12:00 midnight, allowing visitors to fully enjoy the festive ambience during the peak holiday period.A much-loved annual highlight, the return of Spritzer's year-end carnival brings together residents of Perak as well as visitors from other regions to celebrate the festive season in a setting that feels like a storybook come to life. This year's Spritzer MerryLand promises an engaging and delightful experience for visitors of all ages.Throughout the event period, visitors can enjoy a variety of attractions and leisure experiences available daily at Spritzer EcoPark, including beautifully decorated photo spots, mini golf, a cozy cafe offering drinks and meals, as well as souvenirs and selected Spritzer water product promotions. These experiences are designed to be enjoyed at a relaxed pace, making EcoPark an ideal year-end destination for families and friends.From 20 to 28 December 2025, Spritzer MerryLand introduces additional festive highlights that elevate the carnival experience. These include the much-anticipated magical snowfall sessions, glowing LED cart rides, fun DIY activities suitable for all ages, and a selection of snack food offerings, creating a vibrant and immersive festive atmosphere during the special period."At Spritzer, we are committed to creating joyful spaces where families and communities can come together, especially during the festive season. Spritzer MerryLand embodies the spirit of togetherness, fun, and celebration, and we hope it brings joy to visitors of all ages. We are delighted to welcome everyone back to Spritzer EcoPark for another memorable year-end experience," said Winnie Chin, Head of Public Relations, Spritzer Berhad.Adding to the festive cheer, visitors can also enjoy exclusive promotions on selected Spritzer products throughout the carnival period, giving families even more reason to celebrate and enjoy the season together.This holiday season, let Spritzer MerryLand be the backdrop for creating cherished memories. Gather your loved ones, unwind, and immerse yourself in a world where festive cheer, fun-filled experiences, and magical moments come together in one vibrant year-end celebration.For more information and the latest updates, follow Spritzer EcoPark on Facebook and Instagram.About SpritzerEstablished in 1989, Spritzer is a leading Malaysian bottled water brand, sourcing natural mineral water from a protected 430-acre rainforest in Taiping. Naturally filtered through underground rock layers for over 15 years, our water is enriched with essential minerals like Silica, known to support skin, bones, hair, and nails.Combining smart manufacturing with sustainable practices, Spritzer ensures every bottle meets the highest quality and safety standards. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to environmental stewardship and a circular economy.Tested annually by SIRIM to be free from microplastics, Spritzer offers consumers trusted, natural hydration. Our diverse product range includes Natural Mineral Water, Original and Flavoured Sparkling Water, Distilled Water, and Fruit-Flavoured Beverages crafted to suit every lifestyle and occasion.With a clear vision to become a fully circular brand by 2030, Spritzer leads the industry in innovation, quality, and sustainability.Spritzer - where nature, innovation, and sustainability come together in every bottle.For more information, visit www.spritzer.com.myFor media inquiries please contact:Nur Amalia RosshaimiSenior Executive Narro CommunicationsT: + 60-17 630 0314E: amalia@narrocomms.comWinnie ChinHead of Public Relations, Spritzer BhdT: +6019 553 2663E: winniecgl@spritzer.com.mySource: Spritzer BhdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.