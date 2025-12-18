Anzeige
WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
18.12.25 | 08:00
30,000 Euro
+0,67 % +0,200
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,76029,78011:34
29,76029,78011:34
18.12.2025 11:44 Uhr
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Save the Date: Sobi to host a Capital Markets Day on 18 February 2026

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) invites investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to its upcoming Capital Markets Day (CMD), which will be held in person in Stockholm, Sweden, on 18 February 2026, starting at 13:00 CET. A live webcast will also be available for remote participants.

The CMD will feature presentations by Guido Oelkers, CEO, and members of the Management Team. Participants will have the opportunity to hear updates on Sobi's strategy and physician-led therapeutic area sessions, followed by Q&A sessions. The CMD is expected to conclude at approximately 16:00 CET.

  • Pre-registration for attendance: click here

This event provides an excellent opportunity for stakeholders gain insights into the company's strategic direction ahead.

A formal invitation with a full agenda will follow.

Sobi

Sobi is a global biopharma company unlocking the potential of breakthrough innovations, transforming everyday life for people living with rare diseases. Sobi has approximately 1,900 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2024, revenue amounted to SEK 26 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts
For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

Gerard Tobin
Head of Investor Relations

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/save-the-date--sobi-to-host-a-capital-markets-day-on-18-february-2026,c4283716

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/4283716/3850061.pdf

Save the Date Sobi to host a Capital Markets Day on 18 February 2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/save-the-date-sobi-to-host-a-capital-markets-day-on-18-february-2026-302645751.html

