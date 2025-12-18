Classover Holdings Inc.: Classover Advances Next-Generation AI Tutor: Real-Time Adaptive Instruction for K-12 at Scale

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Classover Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) ("Classover" or the "Company"), a leading provider in K-12 educational AI, today announced that it has significantly advanced its core growth engine, Classover AI Tutor, seeking to develop a next-generation tutoring system designed to move beyond "AI that answers questions" and toward AI that continuously makes teaching decisions in real time - adjusting explanations, interaction flow, and difficulty based on how each student is actually learning. Classover describes this approach as "Education's Tesla FSD": an autonomous decision system that reads the "learning road" and adapts instruction moment by moment.

AI Tutor is being developed around a simple idea: the biggest gap in education is the failure to access content - a lack of personalized pacing and guidance. Classover's goal is to deliver a more human-like learning experience at scale by enabling AI Tutor to actively guide a student through confusion, hesitation, mastery, and progress - without relying on fixed lesson scripts.

At the center of the project is a dynamic teaching adjustment system that uses real-time signals - such as answer accuracy, thinking time, interaction patterns, and voice tone - to automatically choose what happens next. Depending on the student's live performance, AI Tutor can be designed to add an extra explanation, provide more examples, lower difficulty to rebuild confidence, or increase pace and move to the next knowledge point. The intent is to create true Real-Time Adaptive Learning, shifting tutoring from passive delivery to proactive guidance.

In parallel, Classover is building a personalization layer inspired by modern recommendation engines - a concept the Company internally compares to an "education feed." Over time, AI Tutor is expected to generate an individualized learning map ("Learning Genome") for each child and recommend the most effective next step based on learning behavior. This Learning Genome will be designed to support dynamic, on-demand generation of personalized practice problems, personalized explanation styles (visual, verbal, story-based), and personalized feedback and motivation, moving beyond one-size-fits-all textbook sequences toward a "custom teacher" experience for every learner.

Classover AI Tutor is also being developed as a multi-subject platform intended for high-frequency family usage across Math, Reading, Science, and Writing. Current and planned capabilities include AI-generated lesson videos that can be produced directly from curriculum materials without requiring teachers to manually record, conversational real-time tutoring that enables live Q&A and guided learning, and an adaptive learning engine (in development) designed to strengthen individualized learning paths through dynamic difficulty adjustment.

Classover believes this AI Tutor initiative represents a significant step toward an AI-native education platform that can scale personalized instruction globally, and the Company intends to provide further updates on product milestones, feature expansions, and next steps in subsequent announcements as development progresses.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is a technology-driven education company focused on developing artificial intelligence-powered learning systems for the K-12 and broader education markets. The Company's platform is designed to enhance learning accessibility, personalization, and efficiency through the application of advanced AI technologies. Classover is headquartered in New York, with operations supporting students and educators globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on Classover's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Classover's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Classover's control including, but not limited to: Classover's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; Classover's ability to advance the AI Tutor; the risk that the price of SOL, which has historically been subject to dramatic price fluctuations and is highly volatile, could fall substantially negatively impacting Classover's financial condition and results of operations; Classover's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; Classover's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in Classover's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; Classover's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; Classover's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; regulatory changes related to crypto assets; fluctuations in the price of crypto assets; risks related to the custody of crypto assets, including security risks; Classover's ability to attract and retain key personnel; Classover's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Classover may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in Classover's filings with the SEC. Classover's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Classover in this press release is based only on information currently available to Classover and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Classover undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

