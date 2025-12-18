Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, today released its 2024 Sustainability Report. The report highlights Marti's 2024 sustainability achievements and future commitments and is available under the Sustainability tab on the Company's investor relations website at ir.marti.tech/sustainability.

"Our 2024 Sustainability Report reflects our continued commitment to building a smarter, cleaner, and safer mobility ecosystem for Türkiye," said Alper Oktem, Founder and CEO of Marti. "In 2024, we made significant progress in scaling multimodal shared and electric transportation, expanding access to urban mobility, and enhancing both rider and pedestrian safety. Our sustainability strategy, centered on Smarter Mobility, Cleaner Cities, and Safer Rides, guides our efforts to integrate technology, operational excellence, and environmental responsibility. As we continue to redefine mobility across the country, we are committed to shaping cities that are more resilient, more efficient, and more livable-one ride at a time."

Key Environmental and Operational Highlights from 2024

Marti prevented 462 tons of CO2 emissions in 2024 through its shared and electric transportation services-equivalent to the annual carbon absorption of approximately 21,000 mature trees.

through its shared and electric transportation services-equivalent to the annual carbon absorption of approximately Life-cycle analyses show that Marti's e-mopeds reduce CO2 intensity by 39%, e-bikes by 33%, and e-scooters by 18% compared to an average urban trip in Türkiye (156 gCO2e/km).

compared to an average urban trip in Türkiye (156 gCO2e/km). Marti is committed to achieving net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030 , as well as net-zero inbound logistics (Scope 3) by 2030 , supported by long-term plans to transition to a 100% electric logistics fleet.

, as well as , supported by long-term plans to transition to a In line with its circular economy commitment, Marti achieved a 0% landfill rate in 2024, continuing its practice of reusing, repairing, and recycling all components of its two-wheeled electric vehicle fleet through specialized recycling partners.

Strengthening Safety and Mobility Access

In 2024, Marti fulfilled a key commitment in its Sustainability Roadmap by launching the Marti Safety Academy, a structured platform that provides riders with practical safety guidance and reinforces a culture of sustainable mobility.

The 2024 Sustainability Report provides detailed information on Marti's management practices, double materiality analysis, governance structure, supply chain responsibility, climate strategy, operational efficiency initiatives, ethics and compliance programs, and stakeholder engagement model.

"Marti will continue to integrate sustainability into its strategic decisions and aims to play a leading role in Türkiye's transition to low-carbon, technology-enabled, and accessible urban mobility," added Oktem. "Leveraging technology and operational sophistication not only enhances efficiency and accelerates our path to profitability it makes Marti cleaner and improves the quality of life for users, drivers, and communities across Türkiye."

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering a wide variety of transportation services. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers; delivery services; and a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information visit www.marti.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, also known as the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact and generally relate to future events, hopes, intentions, strategies, or performance may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including but without limitation to statements regarding our ability to achieve the sustainability targets, goals, objectives or programs set forth under our sustainability strategy, "Move Forward. Together," and descriptions of the Company's plans, initiatives or objectives for future operations, or the timing of occurrence related to any of the foregoing. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "might," "possible," "believe," "predict," "potential," "continue," "aim," "strive," and similar expressions may identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risks and factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as to management expectations and beliefs as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251218058306/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Marti Technologies, Inc.

Turgut Yilmaz

investor.relations@marti.tech