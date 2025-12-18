Defence Holdings Plc - Exercise of Warrants and Update on ATM Facility

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

18 December 2025

London, UK

Defence Holdings PLC

("Defence" or "the Company")

Exercise of Warrants and Update on ATM Facility

The Company has received notice from a warrant holder to exercise warrants over a total of 45,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Accordingly, the Company will issue 45,000,000 new Ordinary Shares ("Warrant Shares") to the warrant holder.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the 45,000,000 Warrant Shares, which will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue, to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market ("Admission"). Dealings are expected to commence on or around 6 th January 2026.

Following Admission, the Company's total issued and voting share capital will consist of 2,426,792,946 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

Therefore, the above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Update on ATM Facility

Following the announcement dated 14 November 2025, Fortified Securities has successfully raised another gross proceeds of £ 183,170 (the "ATM Proceeds") for the period ending 16 December 2025. The distribution of the ATM Proceeds has been settled. Following the ATM-related sales, Fortified Securities' shareholding has decreased from 125,500,000 (5.27% of the issued share capital) to 116,000,000 (4.78% of the issued share capital) as a result of this settlement.

Taking into account the ATM Proceeds announced on 31 October 2025, 14 November 2025 and the new ATM Proceeds set out in today's announcement, the Company has now raised total gross proceeds of £620,317.49.

About Defence Holdings PLC (ALRT)

Defence Holdings PLC (LSE: ALRT) is the UK's first listed software-led defence company. Its five-year strategic plan focuses on delivering sovereign digital capabilities across national security, resilience, and defence readiness.

Website: www.defencetechnologies.com

Media Enquiries

Name- Director, Brian Stockbridge

Defence Holdings PLC

Tel: +44 (0)20 3855 5551 · Email: press@defencetechnologies.com