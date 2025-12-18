Cheshire, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - Aqueous Digital, a Cheshire-based digital marketing agency, has been recognised as one of the best in the UK after winning Best Use of Search in Finance at the UK Search Awards.

UK Search Awards 2025

The awards, which celebrate the very best in the industry, aim to bring together the leading UK agencies, brands, and professionals from across the UK.

Founded in 2011 by Jonathan and his wife Emma, Aqueous Digital is a marketing agency based in Frodsham, focusing on delivering quality results for clients in various industries.

It's not the first time the family-run business has won at the UK Search Awards, having previously won best small integrated agency of the year in 2020.

Reflecting on the team's latest win, Jonathan Guy, Founder of Aqueous Digital, said:

"This award is the culmination of years of hard work and a very intentional way of doing things. From the outset, our focus has been on delivering gold-standard SEO while supporting our customers properly and staying true to our values of trust, loyalty, and collaboration."

"Our partnership with UK Mortgage Centre perfectly reflects that approach. They trusted us to take a long-term view and draw on almost 50 years of collective experience. The search industry is always evolving, and it was brilliant to be able to work in collaboration with both of our teams to drive genuine results."

Judges commended Aqueous' campaign, highlighting that it was "bold, well-managed, and delivered exceptional results." They highlighted the breadth of techniques used by the team, including a full website rebuild and redesign alongside a targeted digital PR strategy to boost brand awareness.

Jonathan added: "We're extremely grateful for our continued partnership with the team at UK Mortgage Centre and look forward to building on the success we've achieved together."

"For us, this award is a reflection of how we work day to day. It validates the practices we've built the business on and reinforces the trust our customers place in us to deliver SEO properly, with integrity and a long-term view."

Looking ahead, Jonathan highlighted the immense changes being faced by the search industry, in particular the rapid impact of artificial intelligence, a development which has left a lot of business owners cautious about investing in search marketing.

"SEO has always changed," Jonathan adds. "AI is simply the next chapter."

"People aren't searching less," Jonathan explains. "They're just searching differently. The challenge for businesses now is making sure they still show up as a trusted source when AI tools are deciding which information to surface."

