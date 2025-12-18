Anzeige
WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
17.12.25 | 21:00
0,410 Euro
+2,55 % +0,010
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
0,4050,42014:03
PR Newswire
18.12.2025 12:30 Uhr
186 Leser
The Backbone of the National Games: Driving Success in Hong Kong and Macao with 'GAC Strength'

HONG KONG and MACAO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 15, the 15th National Games, the 12th National Paralympic Games, and the 9th National Special Olympic Games concluded successfully. As a leading enterprise in manufacturing and technological innovation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, GAC, in its capacity as the exclusive official automotive partner of the events, provided comprehensive and high-quality vehicle support for the competitions held in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao.


Addressing the right-hand drive requirements of the Hong Kong and Macao legs, GAC specially provided globally customized models - including 185 units of the intelligent new energy MPV E9 PHEV and 180 units of the luxury intelligent electric SUV HYPTEC HT, totaling 365 event-specific vehicles. Additionally, to provide special support for participants of the Para & Special Games, GAC introduced the E9 PHEV Wheelchair-Accessible Vehicle. Equipped with the "world's first detachable luxury electric accessibility seat," it fully meets the needs for barrier-free travel.

During the events, the organizing committees and service support teams of the Hong Kong and Macao legs highly praised the vehicles provided by GAC. YEUNG Tak Keung, Head of National Games Coordination Office (Hong Kong), stated that the excellent reputation of GAC's vehicles will significantly enhance the quality of event reception and transportation services, and these new energy models have also provided strong support for Hong Kong's low-carbon event hosting. Team member Eric noted that the suspension system equipped on the E9 PHEV delivers an extremely comfortable riding experience, making it highly suitable for the narrow roads with high elevation differences in Hong Kong and Macao. Member Derek also praised: "The motor performance and overall handling response of the HYPTEC HT are truly exceptional."

Faced with the complex transportation needs of the events covering more than a dozen venues in the Greater Bay Area and operating at high intensity 24 hours a day, GAC established the GAC National Games Intelligent Mobility Support Center. Implementing a 24/7 full-cycle operation and emergency response mechanism, the center achieved service support with "zero errors, zero failures, and zero worries" throughout the entire event cycle.

Facing Hong Kong and Macao, GAC will adhere to the philosophy of "In Local, For Local, Integrated Locally, Serving Locally, Contributing Locally", strive to become a high-quality, high-tech and reliable partner for users in the two regions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848703/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-backbone-of-the-national-games-driving-success-in-hong-kong-and-macao-with-gac-strength-302645789.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
