Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. - Result of EGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(The "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)
LEI Number:213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
18 dECEMBER 2025
RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, the Resolutions set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting sent to Shareholders on 28 November 2025 (the " Notice of EGM") were duly passed (in respect of Resolutions 1, 2, 3 and 4 as special resolutions and Resolutions 5 and 6 as ordinary resolutions). Accordingly, the Company has been placed into voluntary winding up and Liquidators have been appointed with immediate effect.
Cancellation of the admission of the Company's Shares to trading on AIM shall become effective at 7.00 a.m. on 19 December 2025, in accordance with the timetable previously announced.
Voting representing 13.12% of the issue share capital were cast. Details of the EGM proxy voting results are noted below.
Resolution
For¹
% of votes cast
Against
% of votes cast
Votes withheld²
26,718
99.99
2
0.01
0
26,718
99.9
2
0.01
0
26,703
99.94
17
0.06
0
26,718
99.99
2
0.01
0
26,718
99.99
2
0.01
0
26,703
99.94
17
0.06
0
¹ Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the Chair has been included in the "For" totals.
² A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" the Resolution.
The circular sent by the Company to its Shareholders on 28 November 2025 (the " Circular"), of which the Notice of EGM forms part, is available on the Company's website at www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular. The full text of each of the Resolutions is set out in the Notice of EGM.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Singer Capital Markets
James Maxwell/James Fischer/Anthony Debson - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
Tel: 020 7496 30000
