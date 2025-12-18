Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. - Result of EGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(The "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 56535)

LEI Number:213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

18 dECEMBER 2025

RESULT OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, the Resolutions set out in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting sent to Shareholders on 28 November 2025 (the " Notice of EGM") were duly passed (in respect of Resolutions 1, 2, 3 and 4 as special resolutions and Resolutions 5 and 6 as ordinary resolutions). Accordingly, the Company has been placed into voluntary winding up and Liquidators have been appointed with immediate effect.

Cancellation of the admission of the Company's Shares to trading on AIM shall become effective at 7.00 a.m. on 19 December 2025, in accordance with the timetable previously announced.

Voting representing 13.12% of the issue share capital were cast. Details of the EGM proxy voting results are noted below.

Resolution For¹ % of votes cast Against % of votes cast Votes withheld² THAT, conditional on the passing of Resolutions 2, 3, 5, and 6, the Company's shares be cancelled from admission to trading on AIM 26,718 99.99 2 0.01 0 THAT, conditional on the passing of Resolutions 1, 3, 5 and 6, the Company be wound up voluntarily and placed into voluntary liquidation 26,718 99.9 2 0.01 0 THAT, conditional on the passing of Resolutions 1, 2, 5, and 6 the Liquidators are sanctioned to distribute the whole or any part of the assets 26,703 99.94 17 0.06 0 THAT, conditional on the passing of Resolutions 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6, the Liquidators be authorised to donate to a registered charity or charities 26,718 99.99 2 0.01 0 THAT, conditional on the passing of Resolutions 1, 2, 3, and 6, Andrea Frances Alice Harris and Benjamin Alexander Rhodes of Grant Thornton Advisors Limited be appointed liquidators 26,718 99.99 2 0.01 0 THAT, conditional on the passing of Resolutions 1, 2, 3, and 5, the Liquidators' remuneration is fixed in accordance with the engagement letter 26,703 99.94 17 0.06 0

¹ Any proxy arrangement which gave discretion to the Chair has been included in the "For" totals.

² A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" the Resolution.

The circular sent by the Company to its Shareholders on 28 November 2025 (the " Circular"), of which the Notice of EGM forms part, is available on the Company's website at www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com . Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular. The full text of each of the Resolutions is set out in the Notice of EGM.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

Singer Capital Markets

James Maxwell/James Fischer/Anthony Debson - Nominated Adviser

James Waterlow - Sales

Tel: 020 7496 30000

