Novobeing Launches At-Home Therapeutic VR for Families Navigating Serious Illness

Clinically validated VR platform brings hospital-grade calm and comfort to the home

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 18, 2025 / Novobeing, a therapeutic virtual reality (VR) company delivering clinically validated experiences proven to reduce stress, anxiety, and pain, today announced the launch of its first-ever at-home platform. The at-home offering extends Novobeing's hospital-grade therapeutic VR technology to families navigating serious illness.

For the first time, families can access the same evidence-based VR therapy used in leading hospitals, from the comfort of their home. Built on clinical trials conducted with Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital, Penn Medicine, and the University of Calgary, Novobeing has demonstrated measurable clinical outcomes, including 32% reductions in anxiety, 37% reductions in pain and 25% reductions in depression.

With deployments already established across hospitals and clinics in North America, the company is now making this evidence-based technology accessible for use at home.

"We're closing the gap between healthcare innovation and everyday access," said Sid Desai, Co-Founder and CEO of Novobeing. "This launch brings evidence-based Therapeutic VR out of the hospital and into the hands of families who need it most."

Novobeing's at-home therapeutic VR platform helps families find calm during serious illness.

The at-home platform includes more than 50+ immersive therapeutic experiences designed to calm the nervous system, ease pain, and restore emotional balance. Each VR headset arrives pre-configured and ready to use, requiring no technical setup or prior VR experience.

Therapeutic experiences include:

Immersive Meditation - Step into calming virtual environments with guided meditation that uses visuals, sound, and presence to help you find peace and emotional balance.

Interactive Breathwork - Regulate your nervous system in minutes with energizing or calming breathing techniques guided by visual animations.

Transformative Travel - Escape to France, Spain, Japan, and many of the world's most breathtaking destinations through 360° immersive journeys.

Restorative Nature - Access the therapeutic benefits of nature bathing without leaving your room through immersive environments that ease stress and restore peace.

Evidence-Based Healthy Living Programs - Build resilience with clinically validated sessions on sleep, pain management, and emotional well-being.

See how Novobeing helps families find calm during serious illness: watch the video.

Access is available through flexible monthly and annual plans that include a Meta Quest 3S headset, full library access, accessories, shipping, and ongoing technical support.

"Families caring for loved ones with serious illness face limited options for meaningful emotional support," said Nik Vassev, Co-Founder and COO of Novobeing. "We've made clinically validated relief accessible and affordable. For less than the cost of a few therapy sessions, families now have unlimited access to therapeutic support that actually works."

Novobeing's at-home platform is now available to families in the United States and Canada. Get started with Therapeutic VR at www.novobeing.com

About Novobeing

Novobeing is a Therapeutic VR platform delivering embodied, clinically validated experiences proven to reduce stress, anxiety, and pain. Powered by intuitive, accessible technology, Novobeing helps make life's toughest moments calmer, more resilient, and more human. Grounded in science and trusted by leading hospitals, Novobeing has demonstrated meaningful outcomes through multiple clinical trials across diverse patient populations.

For more information and to get started, visit www.novobeing.com.

Media Contact:



Nik Vassev: Co-Founder

Email: nik@novobeing.com

Phone: +1-778-772-1751

SOURCE: Novobeing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/novobeing-launches-at-home-therapeutic-vr-for-families-navigatin-1118892