Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2025) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTC Pink: CVGRF) (FSE: CVY0) (the "Company" or "City View") announces that its investee company ArkenYield has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with a major global digital asset infrastructure and liquidity provider to explore a strategic collaboration focused on institutional yield and treasury management solutions.

Pursuant to the LOI, the parties intend to evaluate the inclusion of ArkenYield's proprietary yield strategies within the partner's institutional yield offerings, subject to further diligence, structuring, regulatory considerations, and the execution of definitive agreements. The collaboration may also extend to the joint development of customized yield and treasury management solutions for the partner's institutional clients, where requested.

As part of the proposed collaboration, ArkenYield has reserved management capacity of up to US$10 million for the partner, with allocations expected to be introduced progressively and potentially expanded over time based on performance, risk considerations, and mutual agreement.

"This LOI reflects continued momentum in positioning ArkenYield as an institutional-grade yield platform," said Conner Romanov, CEO of Stable Capital Group. "The partner's global infrastructure, deep liquidity expertise, and institutional client base make them a strong potential collaborator as we scale our yield and treasury management capabilities."

The LOI is non-binding, and there can be no assurance that the parties will enter into any definitive agreements or that any capital will ultimately be allocated. Any collaboration remains subject to customary due diligence, internal approvals, and applicable regulatory requirements. The partner will be publicly announced upon execution of definitive agreements.

Update on Name Change:

As previously announced on September 30th, 2025 and in connection with its proposed change of business from an "industrial issuer" to an "investment issuer" (the "Proposed COB"), the Company confirms it intends to change its name from its current form to "Stable Capital Inc." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change is expected to occur at the time of the Proposed COB.

Upon completion of the Proposed COB, Stable Capital Inc. will focus on various investments including digital asset investments and infrastructure companies focused on developing scalable platforms for institutional and consumer participation in on-chain markets. Through its ownership in ArkenYield, the Company expects to deliver risk-managed yield, liquidity, and treasury management solutions for the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

About ArkenYield:

ArkenYield is an institutional-focused digital asset yield platform specializing in rules-based, risk-managed strategies with an emphasis on stablecoin liquidity and market-neutral deployment.

With stablecoins now facilitating over $27 trillion in annual settlements, surpassing the combined volume of Visa and Mastercard, ArkenYield is uniquely positioned to provide the essential yield layer for the next phase of global payments adoption. The company is actively pursuing public market access, aiming to be among the first stablecoin-native yield platforms to offer public investors a transparent, regulated vehicle for participating in the growth of digital dollars. Beyond yield generation, ArkenYield's broader mission is to enhance stablecoin utility at scale by providing critical yield infrastructure, treasury management, and deep liquidity services for the evolving digital economy.

For more information visit: https://www.arkenyield.com.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed COB and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278429

Source: City View Green Holdings Inc.